Contest: Vote for your favorite tree online

PORT ANGELES — The Peninsula Daily News is hosting its second online “Festival of Trees – Vote for Your Favorite Tree” contest, giving the community a chance to take part in this holiday tradition.

Didn’t make it to the event in person to see all the stunning trees? No problem! You can view every beautifully decorated Christmas tree online and vote for your favorite from anywhere.

The contest can be found at https://www.peninsuladailynews.com/contests/festival-of-trees/#/gallery.

For 35 years, the Olympic Medical Center Foundation’s Festival of Trees has brought the community together to celebrate the season while supporting a meaningful cause. This online contest continues that tradition and invites everyone to take part in spreading holiday cheer while helping enhance patient care at Olympic Medical Center.

Voting is open through midnight on Christmas Day. A winner will be announced on Dec. 31.

Participating is easy. Browse all Festival of Trees designs online. Complete the registration form. Vote daily for your favorite tree.

Each vote cast between now and Dec. 25 also is an entry to win a prize package that includes two tickets to every 2026 Festival of Trees event, including: Senior Breakfast, the 36th annual Gala, Teddy Bear Tea, Family Days.

Note: You will only be entered into the prize drawing if you answer all three questions on the second page of the registration form and provide your phone number, so we can contact you if you win. Cast your vote, share the joy and support a great cause this holiday season.

Support the Foundation

If you’d like to make a donation, please contact the Olympic Medical Center Foundation directly to learn how you can help support enhanced patient care at Olympic Medical Center. Your generosity helps make a difference in the lives of patients and families throughout our community.