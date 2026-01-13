Clallam mulling lodging tax funds

Seven entities could get share of $1.5 million

PORT ANGELES — The Clallam County commissioners are preparing to approve agreements for 2026 hotel/motel tax funds amounting to more than $1.5 million.

During the commissioners’ work session Monday, they heard about seven agreements for the funds.

The first was with the county’s Public Works Department for $65,450. The lodging tax grant would be to provide funding for the Olympic Discovery Trail for trail repairs from Priest Road to the Dungeness River Center.

“The grade failure and root bumps have created a safety issue for trail users of all types,” according to county documents. “The location of this project is especially important, as the segment of trail spanning from Priest Road to the Dungeness River Center is one of the most heavily trafficked in the entire trail system.”

Another agreement is with the Olympic Peninsula Visitor Bureau for $850,000.

“It’s the yearly funding for the entirety of the Olympic Peninsula Visitor Bureau, and that is including meeting the strategic plan,” Commissioner Randy Johnson said. “It’s the only overarching North Peninsula marketing entity that we have.”

A portion of the hotel/motel funds to the visitor bureau will provide grant funding to other organizations for events, Commissioner Mike French said.

Another agreement is with the Dungeness Crab Festival for $59,500. The funds would assist with the operation of the event, including infrastructure, security/EMS, stages, crew lodging and vehicle rentals, according to county documents.

Johnson said he’s pleased to see the Crab Fest continuing in Clallam County because it attracts visitors to the area during what he called the “shoulder season.” The festival brings in an estimated 10,000 people, he said.

A separate agreement is with Top Left Trails Co-op for $80,000. The funds would assist with operation and capital expenditure of a tourism-related facility, according to county documents.

The funds would “support two high-impacted tourism projects known as Dry Hill Trails Rebuild Project and Colville Trails Revitalization Project,” according to county documents.

Top Left Trails Co-op has never requested funding before, Johnson said, but it brings in individuals from all over the world to race.

“It’s pretty phenomenal,” Johnson said. “I mean, who else comes here in the month of February to go racing down Dry Hill, of all places?”

Another agreement is with the Port Angeles Waterfront Center – Field Hall for $321,164. The funds would support operations, according to county documents.

Field Hall brings in about 8,000 visitors annually, Johnson said.

“They have information to vouch for that, to show the number of visitors that they attract for overnight stays,” he said. “Again, overnight stays is what funds this program.”

Another agreement is with the Hurricane Ridge Winter Sports Education Foundation for $60,000. The funds would help support operations by offsetting payroll expenses, fuel and liability insurance costs, according to county documents.

“They do bring in folks from all over because they’re a small ski resort and they’re a co-op with other small ski resorts across the country,” Johnson said. “But, being honest, their operations sometimes, depending on snow here, can be either very good or not so good, and this year, maybe not so good.”

The final agreement is with the Peninsula Trails Coalition for $64,000. The funds would help with operations and marketing for the Olympic Discovery Trail and visitor service, according to county documents.

The commissioners are slated to approve the agreements during their regular board meeting Jan. 20.

