New artworks installed at Jefferson Healthcare

“Night Blooming Cereus” by Mitchel Osborne of Port Townsend is part of the new Northwind Art installation at Jefferson Healthcare Hospital. (Mitchel Osborne)

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“Turquoise Stone Strata” by Stephen Yates of Port Townsend is part of the new Northwind Art installation at Jefferson Healthcare Hospital. (Stephen Yates)

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PORT TOWNSEND — Thirty-two new works of art are on view now at Jefferson Healthcare Hospital in a new Northwind Art installation of local artists’ creations.

The works come in dramatically different styles. There’s Linda Tilley’s landscape painting, “OIympic Doorstep,” Stephen Yates’ abstract “Turquoise Stone Strata” and Mary O’Shaughnessy’s letterpress print-soft pastel piece “Kah Tai Morning.” Photographer Mitchel Osborne also has his vivid pictures up, including the “Zen Garden” series of four lush, green views of the Portland, Ore., Japanese Garden.

“This artwork is all for the hospital’s patients, staff and visitors,” said Northwind spokesperson Diane Urbani.

“If you see a piece you love and want to bring it home, you can find information on its label on the wall and on our website, NorthwindArt.org, under the ‘Exhibits & Activities’ heading,” she added.

All of the artworks are available for purchase, with proceeds going to the artists and to Northwind, a nonprofit organization.

Northwind Art curates new installations at Jefferson Healthcare three times a year. This program is part of Northwind’s mission of connecting people through art, and of supporting working artists in the community, Urbani noted.

“We are so inspired by the work that local makers have in these installations,” she said.

Northwind Art exhibit designer Suzanne Lamon and fellow staffers Abby Abramczyk, Anna Moore and Kristen Gerrish gather and install the pieces. The artwork is found in the Lab Services waiting room, the main lobby, in the diagnostic imaging, dermatology and cardiology waiting rooms and in the sleep medicine center.

“The ‘Night Blooming Cereus’ seemed appropriate for the sleep clinic,” said Osborne, referring to his photograph of the creamy-white, fragrant flower that blooms at nighttime, lasting only until dawn.

Yates, for his part, said he was glad the Northwind curators chose work from a variety of his series regardless of date — art they thought the hospital staff and the public would respond to.

“I love this community, my home for the past 30 years, and consider our health care such an intricate part of it,” added Tilley, who has nine paintings in the hospital installation.

“I am always excited to show my work there,” she said.