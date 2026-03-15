PREP SOFTBALL, BASEBALL: Port Angeles teams start season 3-0

ANACORTES —Coming off a second-place finish at state last year, the Port Angeles girls softball team is off to a 2-0 start after sweeping a doubleheader Saturday against Lynden and Lynden Christian in Anacortes.

The games could not have been more different. The Roughriders clobbered Lynden 15-0 behind a two-hitter from Lynzee Reid, but had to battle hard in a pitchers’ duel to outlast Lynden Christian 2-1.

The bad news for the Riders is that pitcher Heidi Leitz graduated to pitch for St. Martin’s University. The good news is there is a younger Leitz pitching varsity now, Allison Leitz, and she had a fantastic debut for the Riders.

Leitz pitched the final two perfect innings against Lynden Christian to pick up the victory. She allowed no hits and no walks.

Morgan Politika had the game-winning RBI single in the sixth against the Lyncs, driving in pinch-runner Nyomie Colfax from second base. She also had a walk and was hit by a pitch. Leitz closed out the seventh with a strikeout, a fly ball out and a groundout.

Lynzee Reid and Kennedy Rognlien each had singles while Mikkiah Stevens had a bunt single.

Reid, last year’s solid No. 2 starter behind Heidi Leitz, started the game, going five innings and allowing just three hits. She struck out four and walked one, allowing no earned runs.

Against Lynden, Reid was the winner, going four innings, allowing two hits and one walk. She struck out six. Leitz pitched an inning of relief and again was perfect, retiring the side on just five pitches.

At the plate, Reid, who batted .509 last season, was 2-for-4 with a long single and a double, both off the fence. She finished with three RBIs and two runs scored. Rognlien had a single, two RBIs and a run scored.

Stevens had a single, a walk, drove in two runs and scored twice, stealing two bases. Sophia Ritchie had a double and an RBI, while Mariah Traband had an RBI single and a walk. Mariah Disque had a single, RBI and a walk, Leitz hit a single and Politika scored two runs.

Port Angeles (2-0) begins Olympic League play at 4 p.m. Tuesday at home at Dry Creek Elementary against Bainbridge.

Port Angeles 15, Lynden 0

PA 0 5 0 4 6 x x — 15 8 0

Lyn. 0 0 0 0 0 x x — 0 2 1

Pitching

PA — Reid 4 IP, 2 H, 6 K; Leitz IP.

Hitting

PA — Reid 2-4, 2B, 3 RBI, R, BB; Rognlien 1-3, R, 2 RBI, BB; Stevens, 1-2, 2 R, 3 RBI, BB, 2 SB; Traband 1-2, R, 2 RBI, BB, SB; Disque 1-2, R, RBI, BB, Ritchie 1-3, 2B, R, RBI, BB; Politika 0-2, 2 R 2 BB, SB.

Port Angeles 2, Lynden Christian 1

LC 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 — 1 3 3

PA o o 1 o o 1 x — 2 4 2

Pitching

PA — Reid 5 IP, 3 H, 4 K; Leitz 2 IP, K.

Hitting

PA — Politika 1-2, R, RBI, BB, HBP; Reid 1-3, BB; Stevens 1-3, RBI, SB.

Baseball

Port Angeles 3, Lakewood 0

PORT ANGELES — A trio of Port Angeles pitchers threw a two-hit shutout in a 3-0 season-opening victory over Lakewood.

It was also the first victory for new head coach Wyatt Hall, who starred for the Roughriders several years ago before a successful college career at Skagit Valley College and Cal State San Bernardino.

Abe Brenkman started on the mound, going three innings and striking out two, allowing no hits. Parker Pavlak pitched two innings and struck out two. Bryce DeLeon pitched two shutout innings for a save, allowing two hits and one walk, while striking out two.

At the plate Kody Williams did much of the damage for the Riders, going 3-for-4 with a run scored and an RBI. Carston Seibel was 1-for-2 with an RBI and a walk, while DeLeon had a hit, a run scored and two walks. Carson Waddell had a hit and a stolen base.

The Riders made just one error, allowing four Lakewood baserunners all game.

Port Angeles (1-0) next begins Olympic League play at North Mason at 4:15 p.m. Tuesday.

Port Angeles 3, Lakewood 0

Lake. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 — 0 2 3

PA 2 1 0 0 0 0 x — 3 7 1

WP: Brenkman SV: DeLeon

Pitching

PA — Brenkman 3 IP, 2 K; Pavlak 2 IP, 2 K; DeLeon 2 IP, 2 H, 2 K, BB.

Hitting

PA — Williams 3-4, R, RBI; Seibel 1-2, RBI, BB; DeLeon 1-2, R, 2 BB; Waddell 1-3, SB.