EYE ON THE PENINSULA: Timber revenue and policy updates topics for area meetings

Local boards and commissions will be considering timber revenue, policy changes and project funding at meetings across the Peninsula next week.

Clallam County Commissioners

The three Clallam County commissioners will consider a resolution authorizing use of American Rescue Plan Act funds to pay eligible 2026 public safety personnel costs during their weekly work session Monday.

The commissioners will also discuss the quarterly income report with representatives of the state Department of Natural Resources during a joint meeting at 1 p.m. Monday.

The commissioners’ work session, at 9 a.m. Monday, will preview items set for action at their formal meeting, which starts at 10 a.m. Tuesday.

The hybrid meetings are in the county commissioners meeting room in the Clallam County Courthouse, 223 E. Fourth St., Port Angeles.

The meetings can be viewed online at https://clallamcowa.portal.civicclerk.com.

To participate via Zoom video, visit https://us06web.zoom.us/j/83692664344.

For audio only, call 253-215-8782 then enter meeting ID 836 9266 4344 and passcode 12345.

Agenda items include:

• Resolutions appointing members to the Solid Waste Advisory Committee and the Behavioral Health Advisory Board.

• An amended agreement with the state Administrative Office of the Courts reallocation $4,000 for the Family Juvenile Court Improvement Plan for trauma responsive supports and Family Reunification Day.

• An agreement with the state Office of Crime Victim Advocacy for $27,364 of aVictim Witness DV Specific Grant to pay part of the salary of the victim witness coordinator.

• A pre-application questionnaire for a $20,000 grant from the Northwest Straits Commission for marine resources committee activities.

• Annual certification to the state County Road Administration Board regarding road fund expenditures for fish passage barrier removal and traffic law enforcement.

• A call for bids, to be received no later than 10 a.m. Tuesday, April, for the supply of 2026 hot mix asphalt requirements.

• Approval of a proposed scenic bikeway designation for the Olympic Discovery Trail as agency/landowner.

• A resolution to appoint the members of the Board of Equalization as hearing examiners to conduct board of equalization hearings and the Board of County Commissioners in its role Board of Equalization.

• Discussion regarding proposed budget revisions, supplemental appropriations and debatable emergencies to be considered March 31.

• Review of the “How Did We Do” reports comparing budgeted funds to actual expenditures.

• A resolution to adopt the county’s 2026 Community Wildfire Protection Plan.

• A call for public hearings at 10:30 a.m. April 14 regarding proposed changes to fee schedules for Clallam Bay/Sekiu sewer users.

• Letter of support and landowner acknowledgement form for a Streamflow Restoration Grant to conduct a Dungeness River restoration wetlands feasibility study.

• Letter of support for the Streamflow Restoration Grant for a point of diversion fish screen at the Highland Irrigation District on the Dungeness River.

• Call for a public hearing at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 31, regarding an ordinance establishing an office of county coroner, addressing recruitment and appointment, adopting professional standards, and authorizing the discharge of duties.

The meeting agendas are posted at https://clallamcowa.portal.civicclerk.com.

Public comment may be sent to loni.gores@clallamcountywa.gov.

Other Clallam County meetings:

Meeting agendas are posted at https://clallamcowa.portal.civicclerk.com.

• The Clallam County Revenue Advisory Commission will meet at 2:30 p.m. Monday.

The meeting can be viewed online at https://www.clallamcountywa.gov/669/Live-Archived-Meetings-Online.

To participate via Zoom video, visit https://us06web.zoom.us/j/83692664344.

For audio only, call 253-2125-8782 then enter meeting ID 836 9266 4344 and passcode 12345.

• The Clallam County Marine Resources Committee will meet at 5:30 p.m. Monday.

The hybrid meeting will be in room 160 of the Clallam County Courthouse, 223 E. Fourth St. Port Angeles.

To join the meeting online, visit https://us06web.zoom.us/j/83769639254?pwd=FmcMflhkxw6df902xa2tsxu6UAHGVB.1.

For audio only, call 253-215-8782 then enter meeting 837 6963 9254 and passcode 12345.

• The Clallam County Board of Health will meet at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The hybrid meeting will be in the county commissioners meeting room in the Clallam County Courthouse, 223 E. Fourth St., Port Angeles.

To join the meeting online, visit https://zoom.us/j/93573435754.

For audio only, call 253-2125-8782 then enter meeting ID 935 7343 5754 and passcode 095863.

• The Board of Equalization will meet at 9 a.m. Wednesday.

The hybrid meeting will be in room 160 in the Clallam County Courthouse, 223 E. Fourth St., Port Angeles.

To participate via Zoom video, visit https://us06web.zoom.us/j/83692664344.

For audio only, call 253-2125-8782 then enter meeting ID 836 9266 4344 and passcode 12345.

• The Clallam County Planning Commission will meet at 6 p.m. Wednesday.

The hybrid meeting will be in the county commissioners meeting room in the Clallam County Courthouse, 223 E. Fourth St., Port Angeles.

To join the meeting online visit www.zoom.us/join or call 1-253-215-8782, then enter meeting ID 857 7304 5582 and passcode 12345.

Jefferson County commissioners

The three Jefferson County commissioners will conduct a workshop regarding fireworks regulations when they meet at 9 a.m. Monday.

The hybrid meeting will be in the commissioners chambers at the Jefferson County Courthouse, 1820 Jefferson Street, Port Townsend.

To join the meeting online, visit https://zoom.us/j/93777841705.

For audio only, call 1-253-215-8782 and enter access code 937-7784-1705#.

Public comments emailed to jeffbocc@co.jefferson.wa.us will be included in the meeting minutes; comments may also be made in person, via Zoom or by telephone.

Agenda items include:

• A resolution to authorize the chair to digitally approve the county’s annual reports to the state County Road Administration Board.

• Resolutions appointing or reappointing members of the Jefferson County Marine Resources Committee, the Planning Commission and the Solid Waste Advisory Committee.

• A letter of support for the Jefferson County Fairgrounds Pump Track Project.

• Discussion and potential action regarding the bid award for the official county newspaper for publication of county legal notices.

• An update regarding fourth quarter timber revenues from the state Department of Natural Resources.

• A workshop and potential action regarding proposed use of county-owned lots for a therapeutic center.

• A continued workshop regarding space planning options for relocating the Auditor’s annex staff.

• A legislative update.

The full agenda is expected to be posted at www.co.jefferson.wa.us under the BoCC Agenda link in the “Helpful Links” section at the bottom of the page.

Other Jefferson County meetings:

The county’s meeting schedule is posted at https://co.jefferson.wa.us.

• The Jefferson County Law Library Board of Trustees will conduct a special meeting at noon Monday.

The trustees will meet in the Superior Court’s courtroom at the Jefferson County Courthouse, 1820 Jefferson St., Port Townsend.

• The North Pacific Coast Marine Resources Committee will meet at 4 p.m. Tuesday.

The hybrid meeting will be at Peninsula College’s Forks campus, 481 S. Forks Ave., Forks.

To join the meeting online, visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86797939275?pwd=LpFWWmb3uABv8zRamzvRhXXxr8D9tM.1.

For audio only, call 253-215-8782 then enter meeting ID 67 9793 9275 and passcode 1234.

• The Budget Committee will meet at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday.

The hybrid meeting will be in the county commissioners chambers in the Jefferson County Courthouse, 1820 Jefferson Street, Port Townsend.

To join the meeting online, visit https://us06web.zoom.us/j/82408317878.

For audio only, call 252-215-8782 then enter meeting ID 824 0831 7878.

• The Jefferson County Board of Health will meet at 2:30 p.m. Thursday.

The hybrid meeting will be in the Jefferson County Courthouse, 1820 Jefferson St., Port Townsend.

To join the online meeting, visit https://us06web.zoom.us/j/82378389363.

For audio only, call 253-215-8782 then enter meeting ID 823 7838 9363.

The agenda is posted at https://co.jefferson.wa.us/1088/Agenda-Minutes.

Jefferson County Public Utility District

Jefferson County Public Utility District commissioners will meet at 4 p.m. Tuesday.

The commissioners will also discuss governance policy during a special meeting at 1 p.m. Monday

The hybrid meetings will be in the PUD offices at 310 Four Corners Road, Port Townsend.

To join the meetings online, visit www.zoom.us/my/jeffcopud or call 833-548-0282, meeting ID 4359992575#.

The agendas are posted at https://jeffpud.diligent.community/Portal/MeetingTypeList.aspx.

Clallam Transit

Clallam Transit board members will meet at noon Wednesday.

The hybrid meeting will be in the Clallam Transit System administration building at 830 W. Lauridsen Blvd., Port Angeles.

To join the meeting online, visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85810276869.

To listen in, call 1-253-215-8782 and enter meeting ID 858 1027 6869; no passcode is needed.

The meeting agenda is expected to be posted at https://www.clallamtransit.com/board.

Jefferson Transit Authority

The Board of Jefferson Transit Authority will conduct a public hearing regarding proposed service changes when they meet at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The hybrid meeting will be in the Jefferson Transit board room, 63 Four Corners Road, Port Townsend.

To join the meeting online, visit https://us06web.zoom.us/j/87641174508.

For audio only, call 877-853-5257 and enter webinar ID 876 4117 4508.

The full agenda is posted at https://jeffersontransit.com/AgendaCenter/Jefferson-Transit-Authority-Board-2.

Peninsula Housing Authority

The Board of commissioners of the Peninsula Housing Authority will meet at noon Wednesday.

The hybrid meeting will be in the Shold Room at the Jefferson County Public Library, 620 Cedar Ave., Port Hadlock.

To join the meeting online, visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84039847393?pwd=UaHByXlwmqXs2QUvMQ22biVQdqZDWG.1.

For audio only, dial 253-215-8782 then enter meeting ID 840 3984 7393 and passcode 903395.

The full agenda is posted at https://peninsulapha.org/about-us/#minutes.

Port Townsend city

The Port Townsend City Council will hear an update regarding Cherry Street when it meets at 6 p.m. Monday.

The hybrid meeting will be in council chambers at City Hall, 540 Water St., Port Townsend.

To view the meeting live, visit www.cityofpt.us/citycouncil/page/agendasminutesvideos.

To join the meeting online, visit https://zoom.us/j/98187633367.

For audio only, call 253-215-8782 and enter the meeting ID 981 8763 3367.

Written comments may be submitted at https://publiccomment.fillout.com/cityofpt.

The meeting agenda is expected to be posted at https://cityofpt.us/citycouncil/page/agendasminutesvideos.

Peninsula College

The Peninsula College Board of Trustees will hear a presentation regarding financial aid from Alex Muya when it meets at 2 p.m. Tuesday.

The board will meet in Cornaby Center, A12, at the college’s Port Angeles campus, 1502 E. Lauridsen Blvd., Port Angeles.

The full agenda is posted at https://pencoledu.community.highbond.com/Portal.

Port Townsend schools

The Port Townsend School Board will meet at 5:30 p.m. Thursday.

The board meets in the district’s board room at 1610 Blaine St., Port Townsend

The agenda and meeting link are expected to be posted at https://go.boarddocs.com/wa/ptsd/Board.nsf/Public.

Quilcene School Board

The Quilcene School Board will conduct a public hearing regarding the 2025-2026 capital projects fund budget extension when it meets at 6 p.m. Wednesday.

The board meets in Room 9 at 294715 U.S. Highway 101, Quilcene.

The agenda is expected to be posted at https://www.qsd48.org/board-agenda 24 hours prior to the meeting.

Sequim schools

The Sequim School Board will meet at 5:30 p.m. Monday.

The board meets in the district’s board room at 503 N. Sequim Ave., Sequim.

The full agenda and meeting link are expected to be posted at https://go.boarddocs.com/wa/sequim/Board.nsf/vpublic?open.

OESD 114

The Olympic Educational Service District 114 board of directors will meet at 10 a.m. Thursday.

The hybrid meeting will be in the district headquarters, 105 National Ave., Bremerton.

The agenda and meeting link are expected to be posted at https://olympicesd114.diligent.community/Portal.

OESD 114 serves the 15 school districts on the Kitsap and North Olympic peninsulas by delivering educational services that can be more efficiently or economically performed regionally.

Olympic Medical Center

Olympic Medical Center commissioners will meet at 6 p.m. Wednesday.

The hybrid meeting will be in Linkletter Hall at Olympic Memorial Hospital, 939 Caroline St., Port Angeles.

To join the meeting online, visit https://www.olympic medical.org/virtual-board-meeting.

The meeting agenda is expected to be posted at https://www.olympicmedical.org/about-us/board-information.

Fire District 2

Clallam County Fire District No. 2 commissioners will discuss the EMS levy when they meet at 10 a.m. Tuesday.

The hybrid meeting will be in the district administrative office, 1212 E. First St., Port Angeles.

To join the meeting online visit www.zoom.us/join or call 1-253-215-8782, then enter meeting ID 858 3885 5316 and password 920367.

The meeting agenda is posted at https://www.clallamfire2.org/commissioners-meetings.

Fire Protection District 3

Clallam County Fire Protection District 3 commissioners will meet at 1 p.m. Tuesday.

The hybrid meeting will be in the district’s training and operations center, 255 Carlsborg Road, Sequim.

To join the meeting online, visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84401730144?pwd=Y2ZtS0wzSDFLVlVlTG9CUW9GdDVidz09.

For audio only, dial 253-215-8782 then enter meeting ID 868 5240 5153 and passcode 912707.

The agenda is expected to be posted at https://ccfd3.org/board-meetings.

The district covers the east side of Clallam County with a small portion in Jefferson County.

East Jefferson Fire-Rescue

The East Jefferson Fire-Rescue commissioners will will hear an update on deputy chief recruitment when they meet at 3 p.m. Tuesday.

The hybrid meeting will be in Station 6, 9193 Rhody Drive, Chimacum.

To join the meeting online, visit https://us06web.zoom.us/j/87867559242.

For audio only, call 253-215-8782 then enter meeting ID 878 6755 9242.

The full agenda is posted at https://www.ejfr.org

Quilcene Fire Rescue

The Quilcene Board of Fire Commissioners will discuss the Moser Memorial when they meet at 7 p.m. Monday

The hybrid meeting will be in Station 21, 70 Herbert St., Quilcene.

To join the meeting online, visit https://us06web.zoom.us/j/5395075683.

The full agenda is posted at https://quilcenefirerescue.org.

Strait ERN

The Strait of Juan de Fuca Ecosystem Recovery Network will conduct its spring meeting from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday.

Meeting location, links and agendas are expected to be posted at https://www.straitern.org/meetings-1.

The Strait ERN is one of the Puget Sound Partnership’s Local Integrating Organizations working to implement the Action Agenda for Puget Sound protection and recovery.

It includes all of the tribes and local jurisdictions, and most of the non-governmental organizations, educational institutions and key business groups with interest in the Strait Action Area, which extends from Cape Flattery near Neah Bay east to Point Wilson in Port Townsend, said coordinator John Cambalik.

For information on the Puget Sound Partnership and the Puget Sound Action Agenda, see www.psp.wa.gov. For more on the Strait ERN, see www.straitern.org. To contact Cambalik, email coordinator@straitern.org.

Hood Canal Coordinating Council

The council will elect new officers and approve its 2026 meeting schedule during its annual meeting at 1 p.m. Wednesday.

The council will also conduct its regular quarterly meeting at 1:25 p.m. Wednesday.

The hybrid meetings will be in the council’s offices at Liberty Bay Marina, Suite 124, 17791 Fjord Drive NE, Suite 124, Poulsbo.

To view the meeting online, visit https://us06web.zoom.us/j/89219227257.

For audio only, call 1-253-215-8782 then enter meeting ID 892 1922 7257 and passcode 675757.

The meeting agendas are expected to be posted at https://hccc.wa.gov/about/events.

The Hood Canal Coordinating Council is a watershed-based council of governments consisting of Jefferson, Kitsap and Mason Counties and the Port Gamble S’Klallam and Skokomish tribes, it was established in 1985 to address concerns about water quality issues.

Quillayute Valley Park and Recreation Board

The Quillayute Valley Park and Recreation Board will meet at 10 a.m. Wednesday.

The board meets in the Forks Community Center, 90 Maple Ave., Forks.

Cemetery commission

The Quilcene Cemetery commissioners will meet at 7 p.m. Monday.

The commission meets at the Quilcene Museum, 151 E. Columbia St., Quilcene.

The public is invited to attend.