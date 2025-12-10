Clallam board approves budget, homelessness task force funds

PORT ANGELES — The Clallam County commissioners have approved the 2026 budget.

Commissioners voted to approve the $1.2 million deficit budget following the evening conclusion of the public hearing Dec. 2.

The county is projected to have $57.335 million in revenue in 2026 with taxes accounting for 47 percent, or $26.898 million.

Expenditures for 2026 are estimated at $58.729 million with personnel costs — payroll and benefits — accounting for 69 percent, or $40.794 million, of that amount.

During Tuesday’s regular meeting, commissioners voted to approve funding recommendations by the Homelessness Task Force.

The state Department of Commerce allocated additional document recording fees to county governments to help address homelessness, according to the agenda memo.

The Homeless Housing and Assistance Funds had $720,000 available for the 2025-27 cycle for homeless housing and assistance countywide. Available Affordable Housing Funds were $130,000 for the two-year cycle for affordable housing in the county.

Clallam County Health and Human Services received nine proposals for Homeless Housing and Assistance funding and three for Affordable Housing funding.

The task force recommended funding eight of the Homeless Housing and Assistance Funds proposals.

Trinity United Methodist Church requested $137,890 for its Safe Parking Program to offer space for three to five households with a target population of women, women with children and transgender women living in their cars. They were recommended for $100,000.

Serenity House of Clallam County requested $806,561.63 and was recommended to receive $276,000 for its Serenity House Shelter Aides Funding, which is for 10 shelter aids required to provide security, safety, cleaning/janitorial, service referral and coordination, and program reporting in Homeless Management Information System.

The Answer for Youth (TAFY) requested $34,916 for its Starfleet Operations and was recommended to receive $24,000.

“TAFY’s STAR program provides free housing for six months for males who come directly from inpatient drug/alcohol treatment or jail/prison that allows them to remain sober and a productive member of society,” according to county documents.

TAFY also requested $96,285 and was recommended for $60,000 for its Bridging the Gap 12 program. The funding will support mortgage, utilities, insurance, L&I, property taxes, storage and technology.

The Forks Abuse DBA Mariposa House requested $99,698.03 for its West End Hope program and was recommended to receive $60,000. The program provides services such as emergency shelter to people who have experienced domestic violence, sexual assault and other crimes.

The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Olympic Peninsula was recommended to receive $60,000 of a $143,232 request for its Teen Homelessness Prevention and Resources program, which focuses on workforce readiness, academic achievement, college preparation and essential life skills.

Sarge’s Veteran Support was recommended to receive half of its $80,000 request for Sarge’s Veteran Support Case Manager. The case manager works at Sarge’s Place with clients daily, assessing their needs, aiding with medical, mental health and dental appointments and also connects veterans to community resources as required by their specific needs.

Healthy Families of Clallam County (HFCC) requested $145,354 for its Safely Home program and was recommended to receive $100,000. The funding will support a full-time employee housing navigator to assist individuals and families with services and low barrier domestic violence shelter to find safe permanent housing in Clallam County.

For Affordable Housing Funding, the task force recommended three programs.

HFCC requested $88,062 for its Healthy Families Emergency Shelter and was recommended to receive $64,209.30. The funding will help cover rental costs for six emergency shelter units that provide temporary housing for women, men and their children fleeing intimate partner violence.

Sarge’s Veteran Support was recommended to receive $50,790.70 of a $99,590 request for its kitchen remodel and utilities.

Finally, Peninsula Housing Authority requested $50,000 for its Eklund at Gales project and was recommended to receive $15,000. The funding will help with architectural fees for the construction of Eklund at Gales, a 24-unit apartment building in the county.

Reporter Emily Hanson can be reached by email at emily.hanson@peninsuladailynews.com.