Christine Leaver and her two daughters, Sullivan, 5, and Avery, 9, look over many Christmas ideas on Friday during the annual Christmas Cottage at the Vern Burton Community Center in Port Angeles. More than 34 different vendors fill the gym with holiday spirit. The event will continue from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. today and Sunday. (Dave Logan/for Peninsula Daily News)

