Camp Beausite Northwest honored with awards

CHIMACUM — The American Camp Association has recognized Camp Beausite Northwest with its Maple Award for inclusive camp programming and Raina Baker with its Spruce Award for dedicated service.

Additionally, the camp earned the association’s accreditation following an evaluation of more than 200 health, safety, program and operational standards.

“These three honors tell the story of who we are,” said Baker, the camp’s executive director. “We believe every person deserves a camp experience that honors their dignity, sparks joy, builds independence and gives caregivers meaningful respite. Accreditation and recognition don’t change our mission — they validate it.”

Camp Beausite Northwest provides inclusive camp and respite programs for people with disabilities from across the Pacific Northwest.

The Maple Award honors camps that “demonstrate outstanding commitment to inclusive and adaptive programming.”

Camp Beausite provides adaptive recreation, visual and augmented and alternative communication supports, specialized staff training, 1:1 and 1:2 care models, and programs that focus on dignity, compassion and empowerment.

The Spruce Award, presented to Baker, recognizes individuals who have made remarkable contributions to the field.

Baker, who has not missed a summer of camp in 40 years, has served at camps across the country and led state-level initiatives, such as the Washington State Camp Coalition, which created the COVID-19 operating guidelines that allowed camps to safely reopen in 2021.

