Applications to be open for Section 8 housing vouchers

PORT ANGELES — The Peninsula Housing Authority will accept applications for its Section 8 Housing Choice Voucher program from Monday through Dec. 5.

Applications will only be accepted electronically through the Rent Café portal at https://phamyportal.peninsulapha.org.

Applicants are encouraged to pre-register with the Rent Café portal.

The authority plans to fill 250 positions on its waiting list by a random lottery of all complete applications received during opening. Income limits will apply, and duplicate applications will be rejected.

Participants in the federally funded program are free to choose any eligible housing unit, including single-family homes, townhouses and apartments.

Housing subsidies, which cover a portion of the rent, will be paid directly to the landlord by the authority.

For more information, call the Peninsula Housing Authority at 360-452-7631.