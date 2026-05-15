New principal named for Hamilton Elementary School

PORT ANGELES — The Port Angeles School District has selected Andrea Hare as the next principal of Hamilton Elementary, pending approval by the school board at its May 21 meeting.

Hare would replace longtime Hamilton principal Gary Pringle, who is retiring at the end of the school year.

Hare has worked in public education for 25 years and has held roles that include principal, assistant principal, instructional coach, school counselor and classroom teacher, according to a news release.

Since 2019, she has served as principal at Hodge Elementary, a dual-language school in Denton ISD in Texas.

Port Angeles School District Superintendent Michelle Olsen said Hare’s background working in a range of instructional and administrative roles distinguished her during the hiring process.

“Ms. Hare’s experience, leadership and commitment to building positive school communities make her an excellent fit for Hamilton Elementary,” Olsen stated in the news release.