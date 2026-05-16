EYE ON THE PENINSULA: Boards to consider artificial intelligence policies

Published 1:30 am Saturday, May 16, 2026

A discussion about adding property to trust lands, the development of artificial intelligence and an all-hazard mitigation plan will be before Peninsula boards and commissions next week.

Clallam County commissioners

The three Clallam County commissioners will consider their response to the Bureau of Indian Affairs regarding a request by the Jamestown S’Klallam Tribe to add property to its trust lands during their weekly work session Monday and their weekly business meeting Tuesday.

The commissioners also will discuss litigation, or possible litigation, in executive session during a special meeting at 9 a.m. Wednesday.

The commissioners’ work session, at 9 a.m. Monday, will preview items set for action at their formal meeting, which will start at 10 a.m. Tuesday.

The hybrid meetings will be in the county commissioners’ meeting room in the Clallam County Courthouse, 223 E. Fourth St., Port Angeles.

The meetings can be viewed online at https://clallamcowa.portal.civicclerk.com.

To participate via Zoom video, visit https://us06web.zoom.us/j/83692664344.

For audio only, call 253-215-8782 then enter meeting ID 836 9266 4344 and passcode 12345.

Agenda items include:

• A discussion and regarding potential land acquisitions by Olympic National Park of properties within park boundaries.

• A renewed agreement with the Washington State University Extension for program services.

• An agreement with the Port Angeles Fire Department for $348,080 to maintain two autonomous post-overdose response teams for weekday coverage across the county though Dec. 31, 2027.

• A letter to the U.S. Department of Transportation and its Maritime Administration in support of the Port of Port Angeles’ Terminal 3 Cargo Efficiency Upgrades project application.

• Agreement with Jamestown S’Klallam Tribe for annual Olympia oyster population surveys.

• A proposed settlement agreement with Port Angeles Hardwood in relation to contested property tax assessments.

• Position reviews for an elections assistant and a recording examiner in the Auditor’s Office.

• An update on the criminal justice contracts with the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles.

• A report on the recent National Association of Counties Western Interstate Region Conference from commissioner Mark Ozias.

• A resolution appointing Lindsey Sehmel and Roger Magee to the Park and Recreation Advisory Board and another reappointing Gordon Gibbs and appointing John Teichert to the Board of Equalization.

• A call for a public hearing at 10:30 a.m. June 2 regarding a proposed ordinance that would amend the employment contract for the county administrator.

• An agreement with Washington State University for solid waste assistance with organic waste reduction.

• A public hearing regarding proposed updates to Clallam County Code Chapter 21.01.110 – Expiration and Renewal of Permits.

The meeting agendas are posted at https://clallamcowa.portal.civicclerk.com.

Public comment may be sent to loni.gores@clallamcountywa.gov.

Other Clallam County meetings:

Meeting agendas are posted at https://clallamcowa.portal.civicclerk.com.

• The Clallam County Revenue Advisory Commission will meet at 2:30 p.m. Monday.

The meeting can be viewed online at https://www.clallamcountywa.gov/669/Live-Archived-Meetings-Online.

To participate via Zoom video, visit https://us06web.zoom.us/j/83692664344.

For audio only, call 253-215-8782 then enter meeting ID 836 9266 4344 and passcode 12345.

• The Clallam County Marine Resources Committee will meet at 5:30 p.m. Monday.

The hybrid meeting will be in room 160 of the Clallam County Courthouse, 223 E. Fourth St., Port Angeles.

To join the meeting online, visit https://us06web.zoom.us/j/83769639254?pwd=FmcMflhkxw6df902xa2tsxu6UAHGVB.1.

For audio only, call 253-215-8782 then enter meeting ID 837 6963 9254 and passcode 12345.

• The Clallam County Board of Health will meet at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The hybrid meeting will be in the county commissioners’ meeting room in the Clallam County Courthouse, 223 E. Fourth St., Port Angeles.

To join the meeting online, visit https://zoom.us/j/93573435754.

For audio only, call 253-215-8782 then enter meeting ID 935 7343 5754 and passcode 095863.

• The Clallam County Planning Commission will meet at 6 p.m. Wednesday.

The hybrid meeting will be in the county commissioners’ meeting room in the Clallam County Courthouse, 223 E. Fourth St., Port Angeles.

To join the meeting online, visit www.zoom.us/join or call 1-253-215-8782, then enter meeting ID 857 7304 5582 and passcode 12345.

Jefferson County commissioners

The three Jefferson County commissioners will conduct workshop to develop a county policy regarding the acceptable development and use of artificial intelligence by, or on behalf of, the county when they meet at 9 a.m. Monday.

The hybrid meeting will be in the commissioners’ chambers at the Jefferson County Courthouse, 1820 Jefferson St., Port Townsend.

To join the meeting online, visit https://zoom.us/j/93777841705.

For audio only, call 1-253-215-8782 and enter access code 937-7784-1705#.

Public comments emailed to jeffbocc@co.jefferson.wa.us will be included in the meeting minutes. Comments also may be made in person, via Zoom or by telephone.

Agenda items include:

• An agreement with Cold Pizza Creative LLC for $7,700 to provide digital content production to facilitate the development of a school-to-work program for county high school students with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

• An agreement with the state Department of Ecology for $200,000 to conduct remedial investigation work and a cleanup feasibility study at 890 Old Hadlock Road.

• An interlocal agreement with Kitsap County for the disposal of household hazardous waste.

• A proposal to list interlocal agreements on the county website for public access instead of with the auditor’s office.

• An agreement with Scouting USA Troop 1479 for $2,000 to develop and implement coordinated tobacco, vapor and marijuana product prevention and intervention strategies.

• An agreement with the state Department of Social and Health Services for $43,000 to implement a school-to-work startup contract through June 30.

• A discussion regarding the use of public surveys by the county.

The full agenda is expected to be posted at www.co.jefferson.wa.us under the BoCC Agenda link in the “Helpful Links” section at the bottom of the page.

Other Jefferson County meetings:

The county’s meeting schedule is posted at https://co.jefferson.wa.us.

• The Budget Committee will meet at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday.

The hybrid meeting will be in the county commissioners’ chambers at the Jefferson County Courthouse, 1820 Jefferson St., Port Townsend.

To join the meeting online, visit https://us06web.zoom.us/j/82408317878.

For audio only, call 252-215-8782 then enter meeting ID 824 0831 7878.

• The Civil Service Commission will conduct a special meeting at 1 p.m. Wednesday.

The hybrid meeting will be in commissioners’ chambers at the Jefferson County Courthouse, 1820 Jefferson St., Port Townsend.

To join the meeting online, visit https://teams.microsoft.com/meet/27565404672494?p=vFhG7pQwhYR01bJrWI.

For audio only, call 253-215-8782 and enter meeting ID 275 654 046 724 94 and passcode Cy6Yg2Er.

• The Jefferson County Board of Health will meet at 2:30 p.m. Thursday.

The hybrid meeting will be in commissioners’ chambers at the Jefferson County Courthouse, 1820 Jefferson St., Port Townsend.

To join the online meeting, visit https://us06web.zoom.us/j/82378389363.

To listen only, call 1-253-215-8782 and enter access code 823 7838 9363.

The agenda is expected to be posted at https://co.jefferson.wa.us/1088/Agenda-Minutes.

Collaborative group

The Intergovernmental Collaborative Group meeting scheduled for 5 p.m. Thursday has been canceled.

Jefferson County Public Utility District

Jefferson County Public Utility District commissioners will consider adopting the Jefferson County/city of Port Townsend All Hazard Mitigation Plan when they meet at 4 p.m. Tuesday.

The hybrid meeting will be in the PUD offices at 310 Four Corners Road, Port Townsend.

To join the meeting online, visit https://teams.microsoft.com/meet/21959994144791?p=3SK4fJDchCnwQE7QrF.

For audio only, call 469-965-2501 and enter conference ID 565155380#.

The agenda is expected to be posted at https://jeffpud.diligent.community/Portal/MeetingTypeList.aspx.

Clallam Transit

Clallam Transit board members will meet at noon Wednesday.

The hybrid meeting will be in the Clallam Transit System administration building, 830 W. Lauridsen Blvd., Port Angeles.

To join the meeting online, visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85810276869.

To listen in, call 1-253-215-8782 and enter meeting ID 858 1027 6869; no passcode is needed.

The agenda is expected to be posted at https://www.clallamtransit.com/board.

Peninsula Housing Authority

The Peninsula Housing Authority board will meet at noon Wednesday.

The hybrid meeting will be in board room at 727 E. Eighth St., Port Angeles.

To join the meeting online, visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89829578765?pwd=zI0gEY1MGDHnZ07x94CFatMwWDb947.1.

For audio only, dial 253-215-8782 then enter meeting ID 898 2957 8765 and passcode 925137.

The full agenda is posted at https://peninsulapha.org/about-us/#minutes.

Port Angeles city

The Port Angeles city council will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday.

The hybrid meeting will be in council chambers at city hall, 321 E. Fifth St., Port Angeles.

To join the meeting online, visit https://cityofpa.webex.com/cityofpa/j.php?MTID=me8232beb1bd3e38540500e7a05fc8c83.

For audio only, call 1-844-992-4726 and enter access code 2554 570 6784.

Public comment can be sent to council@cityofpa.us.

The meeting agenda is posted at https://www.cityofpa.us/583/Meetings-Agendas.

Port Townsend city

The Port Townsend City Council will meet at 6 p.m. Monday.

The hybrid meeting will be in council chambers at city hall, 540 Water St., Port Townsend.

To view the meeting live, visit www.cityofpt.us/citycouncil/page/agendasminutesvideos.

To join the meeting online, visit https://zoom.us/j/98187633367.

For audio only, call 253-215-8782 and enter meeting ID 981 8763 3367.

Written comments may be submitted at https://publiccomment.fillout.com/cityofpt.

The meeting agenda is posted at https://cityofpt.us/citycouncil/page/agendasminutesvideos.

Peninsula College

The Peninsula College board of trustees will hear an update on artificial intelligence from Aimee Gordon and Alysia LaTourette and will consider an artificial intelligence policy when it meets at 2 p.m. Tuesday.

The board will meet at the Cornaby Center, A12, at the college’s Port Angeles campus, 1502 E. Lauridsen Blvd., Port Angeles.

To join the meeting online, visit https://pencol-edu.zoom.us/j/89942505387?pwd=yOSPYzwt94rBdokThNF1vLN5gEu5LD.1.

For audio only, call 253-215-8782 then enter 899 4250 5387 and passcode 544301

Public comments and questions may be submitted to kgriffith@pencol.edu until 5 p.m. Monday.

The full agenda is posted at https://pencoledu.community.highbond.com/Portal.

Port Townsend schools

The Port Townsend school board will conduct a joint meeting with the Chimacum School District at 6 p.m. Thursday.

The boards will meet at Port Townsend High School, 1500 Van Ness St., Port Townsend.

The agenda and meeting link are expected to be posted at https://go.boarddocs.com/wa/ptsd/Board.nsf/Public.

Quilcene School Board

The Quilcene School Board will meet at 6 p.m. Wednesday.

The board will meet in Room 9 at 294715 U.S. Highway 101, Quilcene.

Attendees can register for a Zoom link at https://zoom.us/meeting/register/pDVRNt13TqKp6jIWz4VHUA.

The agenda is expected to be posted at https://www.qsd48.org/board-agenda 24 hours prior to the meeting.

Sequim schools

The Sequim School Board will meet at 5:30 p.m. Monday.

The board will meet in the district’s board room, 503 N. Sequim Ave., Sequim.

The agenda and meeting link are expected to be posted at https://go.boarddocs.com/wa/sequim/Board.nsf/vpublic?open.

OESD 114

The Olympic Educational Service District 114 board of directors will meet at 10 a.m. Thursday.

The hybrid meeting will be at district headquarters, 105 National Ave., Bremerton.

The agenda and meeting link are expected to be posted at https://olympicesd114.diligent.community/Portal.

OESD 114 serves the 15 school districts on the Kitsap and North Olympic peninsulas by delivering educational services that can be more efficiently or economically performed regionally.

Olympic Medical Center

Olympic Medical Center commissioners will meet at 6 p.m. Wednesday.

The hybrid meeting will be in Linkletter Hall at Olympic Memorial Hospital, 939 Caroline St., Port Angeles.

To join the meeting online, visit https://www.olympic medical.org/virtual-board-meeting.

The meeting agenda is expected to be posted at https://www.olympicmedical.org/about-us/board-information.

Fire District 2

Clallam County Fire District 2 commissioners will discuss financing of the Rosenbauer engine when they meet at 10 a.m. Tuesday.

The hybrid meeting will be at the district’s administrative office, 1212 E. First St., Port Angeles.

To join the meeting online, visit www.zoom.us/join or call 1-253-215-8782, then enter meeting ID 858 3885 5316 and password 920367.

The full agenda is posted at https://www.clallamfire2.org/commissioners-meetings.

Fire District 3

Clallam County Fire District 3 commissioners will discuss the Mobile Integrated Healthcare and Community Paramedicine report when they meet at 1 p.m. Tuesday.

The hybrid meeting will be in the district’s training and operations center, 255 Carlsborg Road, Sequim.

To join the meeting online, visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84401730144?pwd=Y2ZtS0wzSDFLVlVlTG9CUW9GdDVidz09.

For audio only, dial 253-215-8782 then enter meeting ID 868 5240 5153 and passcode 912707.

The agenda is posted at https://ccfd3.org/board-meetings.

The district covers the east side of Clallam County with a small portion in Jefferson County.

East Jefferson Fire-Rescue

The East Jefferson Fire-Rescue commissioners will meet at 3 p.m. Tuesday.

The hybrid meeting will be in Station 6, 9193 Rhody Drive, Chimacum.

The agenda and meeting link are expected to be posted at https://www.ejfr.org.

Quilcene Fire Rescue

The Quilcene Fire Rescue commissioners will continue discussions regarding DNR trust lands, the proposed regional ALS program and district funding during a special meeting at 9 a.m. Monday.

The hybrid meeting will be in Station 21, 70 Herbert St., Quilcene.

To join the meeting online, visit https://us06web.zoom.us/j/5395075683.

The full agenda is posted at https://quilcenefirerescue.org.

Jefferson County Library

The Jefferson County Library’s board of trustees will interview candidates for a vacant seat on the board during a special meeting at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday.

The meeting will be in the Humphrey Room at the Jefferson County Public Library, 620 Cedar Ave., Port Hadlock.

The meeting agenda is posted at https://www.jclibrary.info/event/special-meeting-board-trustees-trustee-candidate-interviews-and-selection-17816.

Quillayute Valley Park and Recreation

The Quillayute Valley Park and Recreation board will meet at 10 a.m. Wednesday.

The board will meet at the Forks Community Center, 90 Maple Ave., Forks.

Cemetery commission

The Quilcene Cemetery commissioners will meet at 7 p.m. Monday.

The commission meets at the Quilcene Museum, 151 E. Columbia St., Quilcene.

The public is invited to attend.