Public comment period open on NOAA draft plan

PORT ANGELES — The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration is seeking public comment on a draft management plan for the Olympic Coast National Marine Sanctuary that will help guide how it is managed over the next five to 10 years.

The 60-day public comment period runs through July 11.

The draft management plan and draft environmental assessment were released by NOAA’s Office of National Marine Sanctuaries as part of the agency’s periodic review process for the sanctuary, which stretches along Washington’s outer coast.

The review is intended to ensure sanctuary management actions continue to address current and emerging issues that affect marine resources and coastal ecosystems, NOAA said.

Public comments may be submitted online through the Federal eRulemaking Portal at www.regulations.gov using docket number NOAA-NOS-NOAA-NOS-2023-0003.

Comments also may be mailed to: Attn: Public Comment, NOAA Olympic Coast National Marine Sanctuary, 115 E. Railroad Ave., Suite 301, Port Angeles, WA 98362.

For more information, visit www.olympiccoast.noaa.gov.

The Management Plan Review can be found at https://olympiccoast.noaa.gov/management/mpr.