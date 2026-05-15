Courthouse tour to offer rare look inside clock tower

PORT ANGELES — The public will have an opportunity to tour the historic Clallam County Courthouse clock tower and courtroom during a free event June 1 hosted by the Clallam County Heritage Advisory Board.

Built in 1914-15, the courthouse has served as the center of county government for more than a century and is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

The event will include a presentation on the history of county courthouses, followed by tours of the clock tower and historic courtroom with Clallam County District Court Judge David Neupert.

Attendance for the clock tower tour is limited to 20 people. Advance registration is required by 4:30 p.m. May 26.

Participants also must sign a waiver because the tour involves climbing ladders, navigating tight hatches and entering confined spaces.

To register, call 360-417-2256 or email loni.gores@clallamcountywa.gov with “Courthouse Tour” in the subject line.