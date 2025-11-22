Thanksgiving meals slated on Peninsula

Thanksgiving meals are being offered across the Peninsula next week.

PORT ANGELES

• The Community Thanksgiving Dinner will be served from noon to 3 p.m. Thursday in the gym at Queen of Angels Catholic Church, 209 W. 11th St., Port Angeles.

The free, annual meal will be prepared by Port Angeles Council 2260 of the Knights of Columbus. For more information, call Catherine German at 253-442-9412.

• The Port Angeles Corps of the Salvation Army will serve a free Thanksgiving meal from noon to 1:30 p.m. Wednesday at its Food Pantry, 123 S. Peabody St., Port Angeles.

CHIMACUM

• Holiday Meals of Jefferson County will host a Thanksgiving Dinner from noon to 3 p.m. Thursday at the Tri-Area Community Center, 10 West Valley Road, Chimacum.

The free meal includes turkey, mashed potatoes, gravy, stuffing, green beans, a dinner roll and dessert.

Attendees must RSVP at 360-379-4228 by noon Monday.

SEQUIM

• Sun Taxi will host a free Thanksgiving meal from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday at the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Olympic Peninsula’s Carroll C. Kendall unit, 400 W. Fir St., Sequim