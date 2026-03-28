PREP BASEBALL: Port Angeles pounds out 23 hits, romps over Foss

TACOMA — The Port Angeles baseball team much like last season has gotten off to a bit of a cool start, scoring just 12 runs in its first four games while posting a 1-3 record.

That all changed dramatically Saturday as the Roughriders’ bats exploded for 23 hits. The Riders crushed Foss 24-0 in five innings.

A quartet of Port Angeles pitchers combined to hurl a no-hitter. It appears Foss is not a strong team, but the Falcons are still a 2A squad in the South Puget Sound League and the win may have put the SPSL on notice to watch out for Olympic League teams come district playoff time.

Bryce DeLeon was one of the hitting stars for the Riders, going 4-for-4 with a double, four runs scored and five RBIs. Zach DeBray also had a big game, going 3-for-5 with 3 runs cores and two RBIs.

Ian Smithson was 2-for-5 with three runs scored and three RBIs, while Carston Seibel was 2-for-6 with three runs scored and two RBIs.

Easton Fisher, Parker Pavlak, Jensen Wolfe and Owen Leitz all had two hits.

On the mound, Pavlak, DeBray, Smithson and DeLeon all combined for the no-hitter, striking out a combined nine batters and walking two.

Port Angeles (1-3, 2-3) will play at 3A Federal Way on Wednesday during the spring break.

Port Angeles 24, Foss 0

PA 7 0 5 5 7 x x —24 23 0

Foss 0 0 0 0 0 x x — 0 0 6

Pitching

PA — Pavlak 2 IP, 4 K; DeBray IP, 2 K; Smithson IP, K; DeLeon IP, 2 K.

Hitting

PA — DeLeon 4-4, 2B, 4 R, 5 RBI; DeBray 3-5, 3 R, 2 RBI; Seibel 2-6, 3 R, 2 RBI; Smithson 2-5, 3 R, 3 RBI; Wolfe 2-3, R, 3 RBI; Leitz 2-3, R, 2 RBI; Fisher 2-3, R, RBI; Pavlak 2-4, 2 R.

Kingston 10, Sequim 0

KINGSTON —The Sequim baseball team ran into Kingston’s Vaka Tameilau, who fired a two-hit shutout at the Wolves for a 10-0 Buccaneers win Friday.

It was the Wolves’ first loss of the year.

Lincoln Bear and William Kuperus each had Sequim’s hits. Tameilau went the full five innings, striking out 10.

On the mound, Wolves pitchers Connor Oase and Logan Doyle were hurt by three Sequim errors, allowing a combined four earned runs. Doyle went 3⅓ innings, allowing three hits and striking out six. Oase went 1⅓ innings, allowing three hits and striking out one.

The Wolves remain just one game out of first place in the Olympic League.

Sequim (3-1, 3-1) is off until Friday, when the Wolves host River Ridge at 4:30 p.m.

Kingston 10, Sequim 0

Seq. 0 0 0 0 0 x x — 0 2 3

King. 3 0 0 3 4 x x — 10 6 0

Pitching

Seq. —Doyle 3.1 IP, 3 H, 4 ER, 6 K; Oase, 1.1 IP, 3 H, K.

Hiiting

Seq. — Bear 1-2, Kuperus 1-2.