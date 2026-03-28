PREP SOFTBALL: PA, Sequim go into break on winning note

Sequim outfielder Seren McClurken makes a catch during Friday’s game against Bremerton. The Wolves rallied from a 3-0 deficit to win. (Emily Mathiessen/for Peninsula Daily News)

Port Angeles’ Abby Rudd is welcomed at home by her teammates after belting a two-run home run against Kingston on Friday. (Dave Logan/for Peninsula Daily News)

PORT ANGELES — Both the Port Angeles and Sequim softball teams won Friday to remain in the upper echelon of the Olympic League standings heading into spring break.

Port Angeles crushed Kingston 14-4 while Sequim rallied to beat Bremerton 7-5. The Roughriders remain at the top of the league at 3-0 (5-0 overall), while Sequim is 2-1 in league (3-1 overall). It just so happens the rivals play each other a week from Tuesday in Port Angeles after returning from break.

In the Port Angeles victory, the Riders got four solid innings from starter Lynzee Reid. She allowed three hits, no walks and one run. Allison Leitz got the save, going two innings and striking out four.

At the play, Abby Rudd led the way with a two-run home run. Reid was 2-for-4 with two doubles and two RBIs, while Morgan Politika hit a triple and had an RBI.

Mikkiah Stevens had a hit and two RBIs, while Lilly Anne Lancaster was 2-for-3 with an RBI. Leitz and Parker Horn each had a hit and an RBI.

Sequim 7, Bremerton 5

SEQUIM — The Wolves softball team got a big game from Mattie Messanger and solid pitching from Rilynn whitehead and Naveah Owens to come from behind to beat Bremerton 7-5.

The Knights got up 3-0 early, but a two-run single by Messanger in the third inning gave Sequim the lead at 4-3. Bremerton came back to tie, but the Wolves kept playing add-on with two more runs in the fourth and another in the fifth.

Whitehead pitched four innings, allowing just one hit and one earned run. She struck out three. Owens went three innings, allowing three hits and an earned run. She struck out four.

Messanger finished 2-for-3 with a double, three RBIs, a run scored and two stolen bases. Kiley Winter was 2-for-4 with a run scored, an RBI and two stolen bases.

Alexia Fuller had a hit and two runs scored.

Sequim 7, Bremerton 5

Brem. 3 0 0 1 1 0 0 — 5 4 2

Seq. 2 0 2 2 1 0 x — 7 5 4

Pitching

Seq. — Owens 3 IP, 3 H, ER, 4 K; Whitehead 4 IP, H, ER, 3 K.

Hitting

Seq. — Messanger 2-3, 2B, r, 3 RBI, 2 SB; Winter 2-4, R, RBI, 2 SB; Fuller 1-3, 2 R.