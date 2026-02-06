Remembrance ceremony planned Saturday

SEQUIM — Volunteer Hospice of Clallam County will host a community remembrance ceremony at 2 p.m. Saturday.

The annual non-denominational ceremony is at Trinity United Methodist Church, 100 Blake Ave., Sequim.

Community members will have an opportunity to honor and memorialize the loss of loved ones.

No registration is required.

The ceremony will include a reading of the names of lost loved ones, a candle lighting and a group address.

Attendees may gather in the Fellowship Hall after the ceremony for refreshments and sharing of memories.

To add a name to the list, call 360-452-1511, email office@vhocc.org or speak to a volunteer at the church.

For more information, visit www.volunteerhospice.org.