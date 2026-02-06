ISSUES OF FAITH: Being ‘woke’ and Judaism

“The whole world is a very narrow bridge; the main thing is not to be afraid at all,” (Rebbe Nachman of Breslov).

TODAY, AS MANY of us see a very scary world, we naturally turn to our faith tradition or spiritual practice for solace and support. With persistent violence and hatred all around us, we need to find sources that can guide and comfort.

All religions teach the importance of being kind, compassionate and welcoming to all, making sure that people are not discriminated against because of their race, gender, religion, spirituality, sexual identity, immigrant status or culture. Yet those qualities have by some come to be seen as “woke,” a term which is being used as an insult.

Recently, some have used being “too woke” to restrict race-related content in education, ban public spending on anything that encourages diversity, equity and inclusion. Hundreds of legislative efforts have restricted programs, classes and trainings that merely touch on race, diversity or equity. Public buildings and museums have been ordered to remove information highlighting racial history or heroes.

Sadly, our history is being erased even as we watch.

So how does Judaism see being “woke”?

Rabbi Meir Bargeron, a friend and rabbi from Fort Wayne, Ind., explained how Jews should view today’s turmoil through the lens of our faith. “Judaism has always demanded wakefulness. As our tradition teaches: ‘In a place where no one is human, strive to be human,’ (Pirkei Avot 2:5). If ‘woke’ means that I am awake to the suffering of others, awake to the needs of the widow, the orphan, and the migrant, the stranger; awake to the quiet fears of those who live on the margins and the loud injustices we are growing too accustomed to — then yes, I am woke. If it means refusing to look away when human dignity is diminished, insisting that every person is created b’tzelem Elohim, in the image of God, and believing that compassion is not a weakness but a sacred obligation — then I gladly claim the word.”

Rabbi Bargeron continues: “Judaism has always called us to be awake: awake to oppression, awake to cruelty, awake to the ways comfort can lull us into moral sleep. The Torah does not ask us to be neutral. It asks us to be responsible. So if ‘woke’ means choosing empathy over indifference, justice over convenience, and hope over cynicism — then this is not a trend. It is an ancient path. And I am walking it with eyes wide open.”

Rabbi Bargeron reminds us that, as Jews and really as all people of faith, we have a clear message to not remain silent when we see cruelty and oppression.

It takes courage to stand up for those being persecuted. Someone who is honest and courageous does the right thing, no matter the consequences.

History has shown us countless examples of people who have stood up against a wrong though it may have cost them friends, family, their job, their political office, and even their lives. Tragically, in Minneapolis, Renee Good and Alex Pretti paid with their lives for standing up for those being unjustly persecuted. May their memories be for a blessing.

It’s time for us to take to heart the famous words of Lutheran pastor Martin Niemoeller during the atrocities of Nazi Germany. When we see masked, armed agents going after, not hardened criminals but innocent people, including American citizens, his words should give us courage to speak out against tyranny.

“First they came for the socialists, and I did not speak out — because I was not a socialist. Then they came for the trade unionists, and I did not speak out — because I was not a trade unionist. Then they came for the Jews, and I did not speak out — because I was not a Jew. Then they came for me — and there was no one left to speak for me.”

May we awaken to this moment and the need for compassion for others which is the foundation of all faiths. And may we be awake to the danger our democracy is facing before there is no one left to speak for us.

“Have no fear, stand firm and you will witness the power of transformation,” (Exodus 14:11-13).

Kein yehi ratzon … may it be God’s will. Shalom.

Issues of Faith is a rotating column by religious leaders on the North Olympic Peninsula. Suzanne DeBey is a lay leader of the Port Angeles Jewish community. Her email is debeyfam@olympus.net.