Port Angeles commission sends Laurel Street stairs project to subcommittee

PORT ANGELES — The Port Angeles Parks, Recreation and Facilities Commission has deferred making a recommendation to the city council regarding the Laurel Street stairs project.

The volume of public comment was evenly split between Options A and B, the city stated in a news release. The commission received more than 900 responses to its online survey.

Given the volume of feedback, the commission voted March 19 to appoint a subcommittee to review all the comments and report back to the full commission, the city stated.

A recording of the meeting is posted at www.cityofpa.us/583/meetings-agendas.

The subcommittee is composed of three commission members, city staff and other stakeholders.

When the subcommittee reports back the full commission, the commission will make a recommendation to the city council.

For more information, call Parks and Recreation at 360-417-4550 or email parks andrecreation@cityofpa.us.