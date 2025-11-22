HORSEPLAY: Robot repairs and Fox-Bell news

NO HORSING AROUND for me this month as I’ve undergone a successful left knee replacement surgery thanks to the expertise of Dr. Thomas Hershmiller.

Two years ago he replaced my right knee — both with robotic assist. I share this because it seems so many people I know have, or are thinking about getting, this type of surgery.

As the patient, surgery is the easy part. It’s after the initial surgery medication wears off that the real pain and struggling kicks in. First I’d like to share my eternal gratitude and thanks to my Aunt Mary Swinney (and her husband of 50 plus years, Bill) for once again flying up for the first two weeks to care for me, as well as ongoing support.

And my neighbor Jane, for once again sharing her knee “ice machine” to help reduce the swelling and pain.

My after surgery medication included Ondansetron, an anti-nausea, aspirin to help prevent clotting, Tylenol for pain, the anti-inflammatory Meloxicam and Oxycodone to dull the pain enough to do the exercises needed to get movement — flexing and bending — back in your knee. And believe me, moving a stiff and swollen knee can excruciatingly difficult and painful. The good news is it get less painful and easier after the first three weeks.

I do not like taking Oxycodone, because I dislike taking any medication that slows my mind and body down (my multiple sclerosis disease does that already), or puts me mentally “checked out.” I’m aware how opioids cause constipation. So, I started drinking MiraLax.

The real reason I’m sharing is because of what occurred the evening of day 3 post surgery. I became so sick and nauseous I couldn’t even keep water down. I was able to suck on ice chips. I lost track of time. But at some point, I think it was the next day, my aunt put a call into the doctor who prescribed a different anti-nausea medication along with drinking Gatorade to help hydrate me.

This helped, along with juice popsicles, but I could only eat about a couple spoonfuls of chicken broth or mashed potatoes, or take any other medication for about three days.

Can you guess what happened after that? I had not had a bowel movement since the day before my surgery. And now it became mission impossible.

I called my doctor’s office for advice.

My aunt was more than happy to go to the store and pick up some Preparation H and Fleet enemas.

I will leave the next part to your imagination, but thanks to those tools my problem was promptly resolved, and from now on my home will never be without a supply of Preparation H and Fleet enemas.

As for the Oxycodone? Never again.

For those interested, to see a robotic-assisted knee replacement surgery visit https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KFr9vovtV9c.

Fox-Bell updates

Thank you to Martha and Shelby Vaugh for sharing the latest news on Fox-Bell Farm and Humane Society:

Not much grass grows below our feet!

This Fall, Fox-Bell Farm has been busy hosting out-of-town Clinicians, attending horse shows, and hosting our annual Halloween Event!

We hosted world-renowned Olympic Show Jumper, Bernie Traurig, clinic, followed by a FBF favorite — Greg Eliel for another fabulous 3-day s of intensive horsemanship.

The majority of the horses participating in these events are “graduates” from our rescue program, “Fox-Bell Humane Society” after being thoroughly vetted, rehabilitated, and restarted.

Watching our Fox-Bell Farm students learn and grow with these second-chance horses is nothing short of inspiring.

Fox-Bell has continued to accept horses into our program that need medical intervention, continued education, or have simply ran out of options.

Along with a busy stable, we have had so many wonderful successes in the “dog department”, too.

Fox-Bell has been assisting with many dogs needing emergency placement. We have taken in many strays from Neah Bay and other abandoned dogs from Sequim and Port Angeles. Several of our dogs have come through the Sheriff’s office with stories that would break your heart.

Many of these dogs have come to us with medical needs, training needs, and majority need spay/neuter. We continue to take in dogs, as room allows, and get them up to date on all their medical and make sure they are altered before being adopted out.

With many of our rescue dogs being adopted in just the past couple of months, we have been able to help a tremendous amount of dogs in a short amount of time. It has warmed our hearts to hear so many amazing success stories with the new adoptive families… and many more to come!

As for many of the other dogs (and horses, cats, goats, pigs), they live within our sanctuary. We do end up with animals that we feel are unadoptable, due to behavioral quirks, physical limitations,

Anxiety, etc.… these animals, all live without cages, in large runs with lots of socialization and excellent quality of life. We like to give these animals a proper place to decompress and learn that life can be good and fair…. They are home.

If you can open your home and your heart to a new four-legged friend, we would love to hear from you!

We are very grateful for the kind words we have received in our community!

Sincerely,

Shelby and Martha

We are also in need of:

-Dog and horse fosters

-Horse property where owner can help feed and water retirees

-Dog food

-Purina Equine Senior and Ultium Gastric Care horse feeds

-Cat litter

-Donations of dog beds, toys, leashes, collars

-Donations of halters/lead ropes, new waterproof horse blankets

-Cash donations

For more information email foxbellfarm@gmail.com or Martha Vaughan at 208-954-1667.

Visit the Facebook pages Fox-Bell Farm & Training and Fox-Bell Humane Society!

