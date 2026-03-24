Organist concert to benefit Lutheran World Relief

PORT ANGELES — Gail Archer will perform “A Concert for Peace: An all-Ukrainian Organ Concert” at 3 p.m. Sunday.

The event will be in the sanctuary at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 301 E. Lopez Ave., Port Angeles.

A reception will follow with Ukrainian treats from Sunflower Bakery and parishioners of Holy Trinity.

Admission is by a suggested $20 donation.

Archer will perform pro bono. All proceeds will go to Lutheran World Relief, an international aid organization working in Ukraine and other locations around the world.

Archer is an international concert organist, recording artist, choral conductor and lecturer. She is the organist at Vassar College in Poughkeepsie, N.Y., and the director of the music program at Columbia University’s Barnard College in New York City.