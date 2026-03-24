‘Back to Basics’ acting workshop set next month

PORT ANGELES — Paul Kiernan will present an acting workshop, “Back to Basics,” beginning at 3:30 p.m. April 11.

The event will be at the Port Angeles Community Playhouse, 1235 E. Lauridsen Blvd.

The series costs $100 per person. Attendees can register at https://pacp.ludus.com and select “Classes” from the pull-down menu.

The series is comprised of four weekly three-hour sessions that are designed for both experienced performers and those who are just starting with acting.

Kiernan, an actor, writer and director, has more than 30 years of professional experience in regional theater, classical companies, film, television and radio.

He spent 10 years writing, performing and directing for Walt Disney World and has taught at Yale University, Harvard University, Boston College, Brandeis University, the University of Utah and Brigham Young University.

The workshop will focus on core skills, and participants will work with monologues and with scene material in a collaborative environment.

Sessions will explore improvisation as it relates to text, scene study and character choices, the accessibility of Shakespeare and clown techniques for character development as well as monologues, games and audition pieces.

For more information, call 360-452-6651 or email pacommunityplayers@hotmail.com.