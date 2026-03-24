Tickets on sale for four-day Olympic BirdFest

SEQUIM — Tickets are on sale for Olympic BirdFest 2026.

The four-day festival, set for April 16-19, features guided field trips, hands-on workshops and educational presentations.

Field trips include Neah Bay, scientific journaling, a backyard feeder tour, a kayak tour of Freshwater Bay, a nest box building class and a totem tour.

Classes and presentations include Bird Trivia, Hummingbird Talk, Cultivating Year-Round Bird Habitat, Understanding Birding Optics, Birds and Climate Change, Dark Skies are for the Birds, the BirdFest Banquet, Live Raptor Show and Dislikeable Birds.

Puget Sound Express also will offer birdwatching cruises in conjunction with BirdFest.

For more information or to sign up for a program, visit https://olympicbirdfest.regfox.com/olympic-birdfest-2026.