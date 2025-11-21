Women in art history step into spotlight

Faith Ringgold’s life and art will be the topics in a Dec. 5 Women in Art History class at Northwind Art School at Fort Worden State Park. (ArtPictures)

PORT TOWNSEND — Who gets remembered — and who gets left out— when we tell the story of art?

In a new series of classes at Northwind Art School, teaching artist Lorelei Amato will lift the curtain on a broader art history by centering women-identified artists.

Advance signup is available at NorthwindArt.org. The classes not only explore the lives of these creative women but also give participants a chance to do some inspired art-making.

No artistic experience or previous art history knowledge is required. Amato invites people of all genders to bring their curiosity and willingness to reimagine the canon.

Each Friday session will go from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Northwind Art’s Building 306 at Fort Worden State Park. The series began earlier this month with a class focused on Hildegard von Bingen, the German mystic who made cosmic mandalas.

Coming up are three more women:

• Dec. 5: Faith Ringgold, who grew up during the Harlem Renaissance and went on to be a quiltmaker, author and activist for civil rights;

• Jan. 23: Yayoi Kusama, the Japanese nonagenarian famous for her infinity installations;

• Feb. 6: Frida Kahlo, the painter who opened a door for artists to express their deepest, truest selves.