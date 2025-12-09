Wintertide Festival of Lights set for Saturday

PORT ANGELES — The Port Angeles Fine Arts Center’s fifth Wintertide Festival of Lights is set for 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday in Webster’s Woods, 1203 E. Lauridsen Blvd.

Tickets for the annual event are $32 per person or $80 for a family of four to five people and can be purchased at www.pafac.org/programs/festivals/wintertide-festival.

The festival will include the outdoor exhibit “Nature After Dark,” food and drink vendors, shopping at the Makers Market, live performances and interactive light art stations plus activities for all ages.

Contributing artists in the “Nature After Dark” exhibit include Tracy Beals, Dustin Fosnot, Brooke Fotheringham, Andy Rovelstad, Maya Rovelstad, Jennifer Kapnek, Heather Dawn Sparks, Loreen Matsushima, Kim Wennerberg and Marcell Marias.

The festival will begin with the Lantern Parade in the parking lot at 5 p.m. It will wind through the woods to the meadow for performances by The Fractal Phase, Sequim Acrobatics and Neon Brass Party.

While some lanterns will be available for purchase on a first-come, first-served basis, organizers encourage festival goers to bring their own lanterns. Anyone may join the lantern walk, with or without a lighted element.

Attendees also can experience the interactive light art stations set up throughout the 5-acre woods, including an interactive element by Mollie Bryan of Lusio Lights.

The Makers Market, food vendors, beer garden and art stations will open at 4 p.m. It also will be open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursdays through Sundays until Dec. 15.

“Nature After Dark” will be open for viewing from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. daily though Jan. 4.

Previous
Sequim Arts Commission opens submissions for high school contest

More in Entertainment

Cellist Joanna Minnoch, shown in rehearsal, is among the 75 Port Angeles Symphony musicians preparing for Saturday’s Holiday Concert. (Diane Urbani de la Paz/For Peninsula Daily News)
Port Angeles Symphony to present holiday concert

Carol sing-along also slated for Saturday

The Port Angeles Symphony Orchestra will play an overture on Saturday arranged by Vincent Oneppo of Port Townsend. (Vincent Oneppo)
‘Man Who Saved Christmas’ arrives on symphony’s stage

One wonders: Of all of the musical instruments, why… Continue reading

Holiday bazaars slated for this weekend

Craft fairs and other holiday parties are scheduled across the Peninsula this… Continue reading

Wintertide Festival of Lights set for Saturday

The Port Angeles Fine Arts Center’s fifth Wintertide Festival… Continue reading

Jennifer Chang.
Poetry reading, celebration slated for Saturday at Fort Worden

Centrum has joined with Poetry on the Salish Sea… Continue reading

Two films to be screened next week at Field Hall

Films @ Field Hall will present two films next… Continue reading

“Cacophany” by Shirley Bomgaars will be on exhibit at the Port Ludlow Art League during December.
Port Ludlow Art League to host artist reception

The Port Ludlow Art League will host a reception… Continue reading

Sequim Arts Commission opens submissions for high school contest

The Sequim Arts Commission is accepting submissions for its seventh… Continue reading

Tigran Arakelyan will conduct a concert by the Port Townsend Symphony Orchestra at Chimacum High School on Sunday.
Port Townsend Symphony Orchestra to perform Sunday

The Port Townsend Symphony Orchestra will perform its December concert… Continue reading

Buddy Mondlock will perform Friday at Rainshadow Recording at Fort Worden.
Buddy Mondlock to play at Rainshadow Recording

Buddy Mondlock will perform at 7:30 p.m. Friday at… Continue reading

Community plays, live music set on Peninsula

Stage performances, art walks and live music highlight this weekend’s events on… Continue reading

Craft fairs open this weekend across Peninsula

A variety of holiday arts and crafts events will be open this… Continue reading