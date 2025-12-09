Wintertide Festival of Lights set for Saturday

PORT ANGELES — The Port Angeles Fine Arts Center’s fifth Wintertide Festival of Lights is set for 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday in Webster’s Woods, 1203 E. Lauridsen Blvd.

Tickets for the annual event are $32 per person or $80 for a family of four to five people and can be purchased at www.pafac.org/programs/festivals/wintertide-festival.

The festival will include the outdoor exhibit “Nature After Dark,” food and drink vendors, shopping at the Makers Market, live performances and interactive light art stations plus activities for all ages.

Contributing artists in the “Nature After Dark” exhibit include Tracy Beals, Dustin Fosnot, Brooke Fotheringham, Andy Rovelstad, Maya Rovelstad, Jennifer Kapnek, Heather Dawn Sparks, Loreen Matsushima, Kim Wennerberg and Marcell Marias.

The festival will begin with the Lantern Parade in the parking lot at 5 p.m. It will wind through the woods to the meadow for performances by The Fractal Phase, Sequim Acrobatics and Neon Brass Party.

While some lanterns will be available for purchase on a first-come, first-served basis, organizers encourage festival goers to bring their own lanterns. Anyone may join the lantern walk, with or without a lighted element.

Attendees also can experience the interactive light art stations set up throughout the 5-acre woods, including an interactive element by Mollie Bryan of Lusio Lights.

The Makers Market, food vendors, beer garden and art stations will open at 4 p.m. It also will be open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursdays through Sundays until Dec. 15.

“Nature After Dark” will be open for viewing from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. daily though Jan. 4.