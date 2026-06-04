Walk-by fiber art exhibit installed in Uptown Port Townsend

Pat Herkal installs images of pollinators in the new Peninsula Fiber Artists walk-by exhibit in Uptown Port Townsend.

PORT TOWNSEND — Peninsula Fiber Artists are displaying “Pollinator Month,” a walk-by exhibit in Uptown Port Townsend.

The exhibit can be viewed 24 hours a day in the Fiber Habit Window, 675 Tyler St., through July 31.

The exhibit features images of pollinators: hummingbirds, bees, bats and a dragonfly.

The display showcases work by Peninsula Fiber Artists members Leslie Dickinson, Angela Didium, Caryl Fallert-Gentry, Sue Gale, Pat Herkal, Debra Olson, Susan Sawatzky, Ellen Thomas and Liisa Fagerlund.

Peninsula Fiber Artists is an association of textile artists from Jefferson, Kitsap and Clallam counties.

For more information, visit www.sda-np.com/fiberhabit.