Art walks set for Sequim, Port Townsend

Art walk events, an early music festival concert and community theater performances highlight this weekend’s events on the North Olympic Peninsula.

• The First Friday Art Walk will celebrate with a white-themed event from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. this weekend at various venues in downtown Sequim.

Maps for the self-guided tour are available at www.sequimartwalk.com.

Special features this month include:

— The Karen Kuznek-Reese Gallery at the Sequim Civic Center, 152 W. Cedar St., will host a reception for the opening of “Narratives: Stories in Art” from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The exhibit, which explores the use of visual expression in storytelling, will remain on display through Aug. 20.

Light refreshments will be served.

— The Blue Whole Gallery, 129 W. Washington St., will host a reception for “At 29, We Still Shine” from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The exhibit features works by current gallery artists in celebration of the gallery’s 29th anniversary.

Attendees will be able to meet gallery artists, enjoy light refreshments and engage with the stories behind the artwork.

The exhibit will be on display from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays and from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sundays throughout June.

For more information, visit www.bluewholegallery.com.

— The A. Milligan Art Studio and Gallery, 520 N. Sequim Ave., has added new works to its “Pacific Northwest Impressions” exhibit.

The exhibit features watercolors by Lyn Conlan and oil paintings by Anne Pfeiffer.

— The Rain Shadow Artisans will be in Whimsey Park, 130 E. Washington St., to demonstrate and sell their work.

— Sequim Museum and Arts, 544 N. Sequim Ave., will open the Olympic Peninsula Art Association’s “Wilderness and Wonder” exhibit in the museum’s Judith McInnes Tozzer Art Gallery.

— Spoonbar Sweets, 171 W. Washington St., will host Kristine Henshaw, who will sell minis created by members of the Olympic Peninsula Art Association. Proceeds will benefit the association’s scholarship fund.

— Pacific Mist Books, 122 W. Washington St., will host poets Linda B. Myers and Laura E. Garrard, who will discuss their newly published poetry chapbooks, Myers’ “Load-Bearing Walls” and Garrard’s “Paddling the Sweet Spot Between Life and Death.”

For more information, including adding a venue or an artist to the list, call Renne Emiko Brock at 360-460-3023 or email renneemiko@gmail.com.

• The Salish Sea Early Music Festival will present “Bach and Jacquet” at 2 p.m. Sunday at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 1020 Jefferson St., Port Townsend.

A $20 to $30 free-will offering is requested. Youths 18 and younger will be admitted free.

The concert will feature Irene Roldan and Jeffrey Cohan performing music by Johann Sebastian Bach and French composers Élisabeth Jacquet de La Guerre, Louis Couperin and Pancrace Royer.

The program includes Bach’s sonatas in E Major and G Minor and a transcription for flute of his violin sonata in C Minor.

Also planned are de La Guerre’s Sonata in D Major and harpsichord solos including de La Guerre’s Prélude in D Minor, Royer’s La Zaïde and Couperin’s Suite in F Major.

For more information, visit www.salishseafestival.org.

• The First Saturday Art Walk will host several new venues this weekend in Port Townsend.

The monthly event will be from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, mostly in the downtown area.

Some of the attractions this month include:

— Third Space Collective and Port Townsend Main Street will kick off their new music series, “Wax on Water,” from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Tyler Plaza.

The free community gathering to celebrate vinyl music, creativity and connection by the sea will feature local DJs.

For more information, visit www.ptmainstreet.org/wax-on-water.

— Also new this month is the New Visions Community at First Presbyterian Church, 1111 Franklin St.,will host a collection by Port Ludlow travel photographer Tom Belding from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

For more information, call 360-344-8529, email e.hello@nvcfp.org or visit www.new visionscommunity.org.

— Gallery 9, 1012 Water St., will feature watercolors and oil paintings by Sandra Smith-Poling and ceramics by Mike Middlestead during June.

Smith-Poling, one of the founding members of the gallery’s North Olympic Artist Cooperative, is influenced by the English School of watercolor.

She often paints city landscapes and marine environment boats, especially classic sailing ships.

Middlestead will present his first exhibition following a month-long journey to India, with a window full of vases specifically designed for spring flowers. In addition to thrown works, he will showcase handmade and slab vases.

— The Jeanette Best Gallery, 710 Water St., will show “Florabundance,” an exhibit that features Seattle-based artist Sarah Helen More’s personal sketchbooks and Vashon Island’s Ariana Heinzman’s ceramic sculptures.

The annual exhibit, “Showcase 2026,” also will include photography, ceramic mosaic furniture, plein air paintings and mixed media works by a dozen new artists.

For more information, visit www.northwindart.org.

— The Port Townsend Gallery, 715 Water St., will host a reception for Sally Pfaff and Brian Iverson from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Pfaff creates semi-abstract landscapes that are inspired by natural forms, shapes and colors that catch her attention.

For June, Pfaff has created large waterscapes that evoke the many moods of water as well as pieces with expressive rock structures and spring trees in bloom inspired by the Madronas in Fort Worden State Park.

Iverson designs and produces glass sculptures and functional work in collaboration with his wife, Rebecca, and daughter, Iris.

His exhibit includes large, fluted bowls, paperweights, gazing balls and lampworked sculpture.

For more information, call the gallery at 360-379-8110 or visit www.porttownsend gallery.com.

• The RainShadow Chorale will present its spring program, “Wide Open Spaces,” at 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at First Presbyterian Church of Port Townsend, 1111 Franklin St., Port Townsend.

Admission is by a suggested donation of $20 per person, $10 for students.

The program explores the beauty, mystery and spirit of the land through music that is both intimate and expansive.

The program gives voice to those who have traveled, settled and sung across these vast spaces, from moments of quiet reflection to surges of rhythmic energy.

For more information, call 360-379-3458 or www. rainshadowchorale.org.

• The Litch Brothers will perform at 7:30 p.m. Saturday during the Rainshadow Concerts series at Rainshadow Recording in Building 315 at Fort Worden Historical State Park, 200 Battery Way, Port Townsend.

Tickets are $25 per person at www.ticketstorm.com/c/17038/rainshadow recording or $30 at the door.

The progressive bluegrass group consists of Tashi and Kaj Litch with Evan Snoey and Ben Lewis. With a combination of mandolin, guitar, fiddle, bass and vocals, the band performs a mix of original music, traditional material and folk-inspired covers.

• “The Hands at 12 and 12” will finish its run with shows at 7 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday in Little Theater at Peninsula College’s Port Angeles campus, 1502 E. Lauridsen Blvd.

“The Hands at 12 and 12” is a murder mystery written by Peninsula College honors student Brianna Palenik.

Set during a birthday celebration gone wrong, the play begins when a murder occurs at midnight at Evelyn Williams’ party. Conflicting memories of the day unfold and gradually reveal the path to the killer.

For more information, email Lara Starcevich at laras@pencol.edu or visit www.pencol.edu.

• “Miss Holmes” will continue its run with a show at 7 tonight and matinee performances at 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday on the main stage at the Port Angeles Community Playhouse, 1235 E. Lauridsen Blvd., Port Angeles.

Tickets are $18 per person, $9 for students, at www.pacommunityplayers.org or at the box office. Longtime patrons should note that start times have changed this year.

The play, written by Christopher M. Walsh, is inspired by the Sherlock Holmes stories written by Sir Arthur Conan Doyle but is set in a steampunk version of Victorian London.

• 1st Security Bank will host a free shred event from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., or until the truck is full, on Saturday at the bank’s Sequim branch, 114 S. Sequim Ave.

Attendees may bring up to 10 boxes or bags of papers.

Items for shredding may include paper clips, staples, Acco fasteners (those metal prongs in manila folders), binder clips, rubber bands, window envelopes and manila folders.

The following items are unsuitable for shredding: X-rays, actual photographs, sheet protectors and transparencies or anything covered in plastic, 3-ring binders, computer data binders, newspapers or magazines.

• The Clallam County Master Gardeners will present “Save Water with Drip Irrigation” at 10 a.m. Saturday at the Woodcock Demonstration Garden, 2711 Woodcock Road, Sequim.

The master gardeners will discuss ways to implement a simple drip irrigation system without fancy tools, plumbing skills or higher math.

During small group demonstrations, attendees will collaborate to establish a small drip irrigation system.

The free workshop is part of the master gardeners’ Digging Deeper series.

For more information, call 360-565-2679 or visit https://extension.wsu.edu/clallam.

• Ken Wiersma will present “Retrospective on Birding” at 10 a.m. Saturday at the Dungeness River Nature Center, 1943 W. Hendrickson Road, Sequim.

Wiersma will recount his more than three decades of learning about, and caring for, the birds of the North Olympic Peninsula. His presentation is part of the Olympic Peninsula Audubon Society’s Backyard Birding series.

Admission is by $5 donation; proceeds support the society’s education and bird conservation programs.

• “Farmers Marker Storytime” with Judith from the Port Townsend Public Library is set for 11 a.m. Saturday on the lawn at the Port Townsend Community Center, 620 Tyler St. in Uptown.

Judith will tell stories, some with puppets, and help preschoolers get their wiggles out.

The free early literacy program is designed for preschoolers and their caregivers.

For more information, visit www.ptpubliclibrary.org.

• Anne Peterson and Ash Goren will call for the last contra dance of the season at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Black Diamond Community Hall, 1942 Black Diamond Road.

The dance will be preceded at 5:30 p.m. by the end-of-season potluck.

Music will be provided by the Contraband featuring Joey Gish, Will Jevne, David Rivers and Claire Furtwangler.

Peterson and Goren will teach a free lesson at 7 p.m. to those who have paid admission.

Requested donation is $20 per person. Youths younger than 18 are half price.

The 2026-27 season will begin on Sept. 19.

• Bruce Phares, along with Randy Halberstadt and Susan Pascal, will perform for Free Jazz Sunday at noon Sunday in the Sunset Lounge at Field Arts & Events Hall, 201 W. Front St., Port Angeles. No cover charge.

• Walk for Peace, a walking meditation, will meet at 1:30 p.m. Sunday at the Olympic Discovery Trail’s Morse Creek Trailhead off Strait View Drive east of Port Angeles.

The meditation is inspired by the Walking Monks from the Huong Dao Vipassana Bhavana Center in Fort Worth, Texas.

A suggested mantra will be available, although walkers are welcome to bring their own.

The walk will be about 1 mile long, longer or shorter based upon ability and desire.

Monthly walks are planned on the first Sunday of each month. Event organizers request that participants do not bring flags or signs.

For more information, email Lori Beale at frestyle farm@gmail.com.