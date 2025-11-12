Tickets on sale for Wintertide festival

PORT ANGELES — Tickets are on sale for the Port Angeles Fine Arts Center’s fifth Wintertide Festival of Lights.

The annual event will be held Dec. 13 in Webster’s Woods.

Tickets are $32 per person or $80 for a family of four to five people and can be purchased at www.pafac.org/programs/festivals/wintertide-festival.

The festival will begin with a community lantern walk followed by performances by The Fractal Phase, Sequim Acrobatics and Neon Brass Party.

Attendees also may experience the interactive light art stations.

The center’s Makers Market will be open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursdays through Sundays and until 8 p.m. Fridays from Nov. 28 through Dec. 14.

The market highlights the work of 34 local artists and artisans featuring original artwork, art prints, home decor, jewelry, body care, kitchenware, cards and stickers.

The Light Art Experience “Nature After Dark” also will open on Nov. 28.

The outdoor installations will be lit from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. through Jan. 4 in Webster’s Woods.

The maker’s market and the light art experience are open to the public free of charge except during the Wintertide Festival of Lights.