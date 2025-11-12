Tickets on sale for Wintertide festival

PORT ANGELES — Tickets are on sale for the Port Angeles Fine Arts Center’s fifth Wintertide Festival of Lights.

The annual event will be held Dec. 13 in Webster’s Woods.

Tickets are $32 per person or $80 for a family of four to five people and can be purchased at www.pafac.org/programs/festivals/wintertide-festival.

The festival will begin with a community lantern walk followed by performances by The Fractal Phase, Sequim Acrobatics and Neon Brass Party.

Attendees also may experience the interactive light art stations.

The center’s Makers Market will be open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursdays through Sundays and until 8 p.m. Fridays from Nov. 28 through Dec. 14.

The market highlights the work of 34 local artists and artisans featuring original artwork, art prints, home decor, jewelry, body care, kitchenware, cards and stickers.

The Light Art Experience “Nature After Dark” also will open on Nov. 28.

The outdoor installations will be lit from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. through Jan. 4 in Webster’s Woods.

The maker’s market and the light art experience are open to the public free of charge except during the Wintertide Festival of Lights.

Previous
Trio to perform bluegrass concert at Rainshadow Recording

More in Entertainment

Ludlow Village Players, from left, Kim DeRidder as Dad, Jenna Welch as Brittney, Christie Lang as Kat, Susan Abrahamson as Mom and Glenn Gilbert, seated, as Kevin, during a rehearsal for “Mom’s Gift.”
Ludlow Village Players to host scholarship fundraiser

The Ludlow Village Players will host its scholarship fundraiser,… Continue reading

Candice Olsen displays one of the angels created for the Yuletide Bazaar at Dungeness Valley Lutheran Church. (Dungeness Valley Lutheran Church)
Holiday bazaars to offer handmade items this weekend

Holiday bazaars continue this weekend with events across the… Continue reading

Hurricane Ridge education foundation to host films at Field Hall

The Hurricane Ridge Winter Sports Education Foundation will screen… Continue reading

Tickets on sale for Wintertide festival

Tickets are on sale for the Port Angeles Fine… Continue reading

Willow Parvati, left, as Pooh, and Eric Gulin, as Christopher Robin, during a rehearsal for “Winnie the Pooh.”
Port Townsend Youth Theater to stage ‘Winnie the Pooh’

The Port Townsend Youth Theater will open its production… Continue reading

The Hung Dance ensemble will bring its performance titled “Birdy” to Field Arts & Events Hall on Wednesday. (K2 Tsai)
Hung Dance to fly into Field Hall with ‘Birdy’

Eight-person ensemble blends contemporary dance with tai chi

Studium Generale to host two presentations this week

The Studium Generale lecture series will host two presentations… Continue reading

“The Fruits Of Letting Go” by Kathleen Harvey will be featured at the Port Ludlow Art League throughout November.
Port Ludlow Art League to host artist reception

The Port Ludlow Art League will host a reception… Continue reading

From left, Chris Luquette, Nick Dumas and Andrew Knapp will perform at Rainshadow Recording on Thursday.
Trio to perform bluegrass concert at Rainshadow Recording

Nick Dumas, Chris Luquette and Andrew Knapp will perform… Continue reading

‘Footloose,’ Raincon slated for this weekend

Stage productions, a three-day convention and the First Friday Art Walk highlight… Continue reading

Becky Stinnett’s painting “Salt Creek Sunset” will be part of the Small Works exhibit at Harbor Art Gallery throughout November.
Small works exhibit on display throughout November

“Small Works: Love Where You Live” will be on… Continue reading

“Fangs of the Deep,” a ceramic piece by Mike Middlestead, will be part of the “Nature vs. Machine” exhibit at Blue Whole Gallery during Friday’s Art Walk in Sequim.
First Friday Art Walk set this weekend in Sequim

The First Friday Art Walk will celebrate with a brown-themed… Continue reading