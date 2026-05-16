Auditions set for Ghostlight’s ‘Titanic: The Musical Sensation’

Published 1:30 am Saturday, May 16, 2026

PORT ANGELES — Ghostlight Productions will conduct auditions for its production of “Titanic: The Musical Sensation” from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. May 26-27.

They will be conducted in the choir room at Port Angeles High School, 304 E. Park Ave., Port Angeles.

Performers can sign up at www.casting manager.com/audition/info/AEfOit6La9MO100.

Mark Lorentzen will direct with musical director John Lorentzen and choreographer Anna Pedersen.

The musical will be staged from July 31 through Aug. 9.