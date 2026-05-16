Port Angeles Community Players to host auditions

PORT ANGELES — The Port Angeles Community Players will conduct auditions for its Children’s Theatre production of “The Enchanted Bookshop” from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. May 30 and June 3.

The auditions will be at the Port Angeles Community Playhouse, 1235 E. Lauridsen Blvd., Port Angeles.

Director Marissa Meek will cast youths ages 8 to 18 for 23 roles that include Dorothy Gale and Toto, Robin Hood, Tom Sawyer and Heidi.

The show will run on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays from Aug. 7-16.

During auditions, kids will be asked to read a scene with other children and to move around. Comfortable clothes are recommended.

Copies of the play are available to read at the Port Angeles Library and Sequim Library.