Port Ludlow Art League to host an open studio

PORT LUDLOW — The Port Ludlow Art League will host an Open Studio from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday at the Port Ludlow Resort, 1 Heron Road, Port Ludlow.

The free monthly gathering brings artists and crafters together to work on projects alongside fellow makers in a supportive and inspiring atmosphere.

Participants should bring their current projects and whatever supplies they need to work on them. The studio is open to artists of all skill levels.

For more information, visit www.portludlowart.org.