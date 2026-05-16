Tickets on sale for river center fundraiser

SEQUIM — Tickets are on sale for Dine on the Dungeness: An Enchanted Woodland Gala at Railroad Bridge Park on July 24.

The annual fundraising dinner is $125 per person at www.dungenessrivercenter.org.

Proceeds from the event will benefit the Dungeness River Nature Center.

The evening will feature dinner, live music, entertainment, professional event photography, a fundraising auction and raise the paddle.

Due to concerns about the condition of the bridge, large gatherings will not be scheduled on it until after repairs have been completed. Therefore, this year’s dinner will be served on the Riverside Plaza, a scenic setting with the bridge and riverside for a backdrop.

For more information, email jennifer@dungeness rivercenter.org.