Tickets on sale for Jefferson County Wedding Show

PORT LUDLOW — Tickets are on sale for the Jefferson County Wedding Show, which is set for Feb. 21 at the Old Alcohol Plant Inn in Port Hadlock.

Tickets are $12 per person or $20 per couple. They can be purchased at www.quimperweddings.com.

This year’s show will be produced by the Quimper Events Collective and will showcase the region’s event talent.

“From elopements and intimate gatherings to full-scale destination weddings, Jefferson County offers an incredible range of event experiences,” said Alexis Arrabito, the Quimper Events Collective’s board president. “The Wedding Show brings it all together and is also a wonderful opportunity for locals to meet the people they can turn to for celebrations of all kinds, year-round.”

The show will feature more than 30 exhibitors, including experts on venues, catering, photography, florals and rentals.

There also will be presentations, including:

• “How to Create a Flower Cloud: Next-Level DIY Wedding Florals” by Forest Elf Farm.

• “Mixing Magic: Trending Signature Cocktails” with live demonstrations by Tipsy Gypsy.

• “How to Have Fun Planning Your Wedding” by Dragonheart Flowers and Events.

• “Wear Your Flowers with Elegance: A Hands-Free Approach” by Marrowstone Glasshouse Studio.

The jazz duo Laurovia will perform from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

For tickets, vendor information or fore more details, visit www.jeffco weddingshow.com.

