Salish Sea Early Music Festival dates announced

ANACORTES — The Salish Sea Early Music Festival has announced its tentative 2026 concert schedule.

The festival performs Baroque chamber music on period instruments at venues around the Salish Sea.

Cities hosting concerts include Port Townsend, Seattle, Bellingham, Tacoma, Lopez Island, Orcas Island, San Juan Island, Vashon Island, Whidbey Island, the Skagit Valley, Spokane, Colville, Leavenworth and Vancouver, B.C.

The series typically includes concerts at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Port Townsend on Sunday afternoon, although that has not been confirmed for the 2026 series.

Performers will include harpsichordists Olena Zhukova, Irene Roldàn, Elisabeth Wright and Hans-Jürgen Schnoor; soprano Maike Albrecht, viola da gambists Susie Napper, Mélisande Corriveau and Annalisa Pappano; baroque guitarist and theorbo player William Simms; guitarist/lutenist Oleg Timofeyev; violinists David Greenberg and Ethan Lin; violist Vicki Gunn; baroque bassoonist Anna Marsh; and flutist Jeffrey Cohan.

The performers come from Ukraine, Switzerland, Germany, Montreal and from coast to coast in the United States.

The tentative schedule includes:

• Little Evening Concerts for Louis XIV, Jan. 16-26, featuring Marsh, Yi Hsuan, Lin, Gunn and Cohan.

• Italians and the Court of Louis XIV, Feb. 9-17, featuring Napper, Zhukova, Corriveau and Cohan.

• Italy to Scotland: A European Tour, Feb. 21 through March 3, featuring Zhukova and Cohan.

• Scotland: Folk and Baroque, March 20-28, featuring Timofeyev and Cohan.

• Telemann Paris Quartets II, April 17-27, featuring Greenberg, Napper, Wright and Cohan.

• Handel and Bach, May 4-27, featuring Schnoor, Albrecht and Napper.

• Goldberg Variations, in Seattle only, May 21, featuring Schnoor.

• Johann Sebastian Bach, June 9-21, featuring Roldán and Cohan.

• The French Connection, June 26 through July 4, featuring Poppano and Simms.

As concert dates and venues are finalized, they are expected to be posted at www.salishseafestival.org.

