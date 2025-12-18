Orchestra performance set for Forks library

A community orchestra performance and a Toys for Tots fundraiser will take place on Saturday.

• The Forks Community Orchestra will provide music for a holiday singalong from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Forks Branch Library, 171 S. Forks Ave., Forks.

The free family-friendly concert will feature winter and holiday favorites.

For more information, call the library at 360-374-6402, email discover@nols.org or visit www.nols.org.

• A Toys for Tots fundraiser is set for to Saturday at the Port Angeles Fraternal Order of Eagles, 2843 E. Myrtle St.

The fundraiser is part of the Aerie’s annual Christmas celebration.

Kids can meet Santa Claus and the Grinch and they can participate in arts and crafts from noon to 3 p.m. followed by a traditional Christmas film from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

There also will be a silent auction beginning at noon and closing at 7:30 p.m. Some of the items up for auction include an autographed acoustic guitar donated by Ted Nugent, a pair of $100 party packs from Laurel Lanes, $50 gift cards from Cloudy Bay Bakery and Jiffy Lube, a Roadside Kit from Les Schwab, six 100-grain Rage Trypan mechanical broadheads and a hunter’s cutlery collection.

All proceeds from the silent auction will benefit Toys for Tots, which provides toys, books and emotional support for disadvantaged kids during the holidays.

The festivities will conclude with a dance from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. featuring classic rock and country music performed by the Iron Horse Band, featuring Marc Ensey.

Food and beverages will be available for purchase.

Admission to the dance is $13 per person, $10 for Aerie members.

Previous
Sequim City Band to present free concert on Sunday

More in Entertainment

Tickets on sale for Yard and Garden lecture series

Tickets are on sale for the Jefferson County Master… Continue reading

Orchestra performance set for Forks library

A community orchestra performance and a Toys for Tots fundraiser will take… Continue reading

From left to right, Mark Wick, Brenda Ehrhardt, Craig Knutson, Kathy Brown, Brian Palmer, Paul Sanger, Jarrett Hansen and Megan Sanger of the Sequim City Band. (Sequim City Band)
Sequim City Band to present free concert on Sunday

The Sequim City Band will present “Festive Flourishes” at… Continue reading

Flat Bridge to perform at Rainshadow Recording

Flat Bridge will perform at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at… Continue reading

Wild Rose Chorale to perform at Candlelight Concerts series

Wild Rose Chorale will present “An Evening of Holiday… Continue reading

Submission period open for Tidepools Magazine

Tidepools Magazine is accepting submissions for its 2026 edition… Continue reading

Debra E. Olson, a Port Townsend fiber artist, puts the finishing touches on the “Small But Mighty” exhibit at 675 Tyler St. in uptown Port Townsend.
Walk-by fiber exhibit installed in Uptown Port Townsend

Debra E. Olson has curated a walk-by exhibit of… Continue reading

‘A Christmas Carol’ to be performed at Field Hall

Allen Fitzpatrick will present “A Christmas Carol” at 7… Continue reading

The Wintertide Festival of Lights is set for 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday in Webster’s Woods at the Port Angeles Fine Arts Center, 1203 E. Lauridsen Blvd., Port Angeles. (PORT ANGELES FINE ARTS CENTER)
Artists to light up music, stage performances

Music and stage performances, art shows and other forms of entertainment are… Continue reading

A dozen tuba and euphonium players from the Sequim City Band gather with their instruments and a signature red TubaChristmas scarf as they prepare for this year’s TubaChristmas performance in Port Angeles. (Sharron McClelland/Sequim City Band)
TubaChristmas coming to Field Hall on Sunday

Tuba, baritone and euphonium players encouraged to participate

Music on the Strait to host holiday concert Sunday

Music on the Strait will present Holiday Baroque at… Continue reading

Reception set Saturday for blacklight art show

There will be an opening reception for the Bring… Continue reading