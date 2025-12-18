Orchestra performance set for Forks library

A community orchestra performance and a Toys for Tots fundraiser will take place on Saturday.

• The Forks Community Orchestra will provide music for a holiday singalong from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Forks Branch Library, 171 S. Forks Ave., Forks.

The free family-friendly concert will feature winter and holiday favorites.

For more information, call the library at 360-374-6402, email discover@nols.org or visit www.nols.org.

• A Toys for Tots fundraiser is set for to Saturday at the Port Angeles Fraternal Order of Eagles, 2843 E. Myrtle St.

The fundraiser is part of the Aerie’s annual Christmas celebration.

Kids can meet Santa Claus and the Grinch and they can participate in arts and crafts from noon to 3 p.m. followed by a traditional Christmas film from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

There also will be a silent auction beginning at noon and closing at 7:30 p.m. Some of the items up for auction include an autographed acoustic guitar donated by Ted Nugent, a pair of $100 party packs from Laurel Lanes, $50 gift cards from Cloudy Bay Bakery and Jiffy Lube, a Roadside Kit from Les Schwab, six 100-grain Rage Trypan mechanical broadheads and a hunter’s cutlery collection.

All proceeds from the silent auction will benefit Toys for Tots, which provides toys, books and emotional support for disadvantaged kids during the holidays.

The festivities will conclude with a dance from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. featuring classic rock and country music performed by the Iron Horse Band, featuring Marc Ensey.

Food and beverages will be available for purchase.

Admission to the dance is $13 per person, $10 for Aerie members.