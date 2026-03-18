PREP TRACK: East Jefferson boys, girls win home meet

PORT TOWNSEND — The East Jefferson boys and girls track teams both won a Nisqually League meet held at Blue Heron Middle School in Port Townsend.

The Rivals boys won with 85 points, edging out Vashon with 79. The East Jefferson girls had 92 points, easily beating second-place Vashon with 62.

Charles Wright and Life Christian also competed in the meet.

For the girls, East Jefferson’s Alli Applewhite won the 400 meters with a personal-best time of 1 minute, 10.22 seconds. The Rivals girls dominated the sprints, taking second through seventh place in the 100 meters and second through 10th place in the 200 meters.

Leah Ferland won the 3,200 meters in a time of 12:29.47, a personal best, while Kaydence Plotner won the 300-meter hurdles (53.7). The girls 4×100 relay team (Macy Little, Avery Dean, Sarah Fisher and Sophia Borrayo) also won.

In the field events, Layla Woodley won the high jump with a leap of 4 feet, 4 inches, while Kaida Rodrigues won the triple jump with an outstanding distance of 31-11¾.

Though it’s just the first week of the track season, Rodrigues’ triple jump is tops in the state among 1A girls. Teammate Aalyah Johnson has the second best 1A triple jump in the state at 30-2½. Ferland’s 3,200 time is the best in the state so far by 12 seconds.

For the East Jefferson boys, Zeke Banks won the 800 meters in a season-best time of 2:14.95, while the Rivals’ 4×100 team of Alex Garfias, Dillon Page Castillo, Manaseh Lanphear Ramirez and Travis Davis won and the 4×400 team of Louis Sanborn, Oliver Harrison, Leland O’Keefe and Luci Sarti also took first.

Sanborn also won the high jump with the personal-best leap of 4-11. Blake Hageman won the triple jump with a distance of 33-10½, a personal-best.

The season is early with only a few meets held so far this spring, but Banks’ 800 time is the tops in the state at the 1A level. Sanborn has the second-best 1A time in the state at 2:15.69.