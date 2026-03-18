PREP BASEBALL ROUNDUP: Sequim, East Jefferson both win on walk-offs

SEQUIM — The Sequim baseball team rallied with three runs in the bottom of the seventh inning to pull out a 4-3 season-opening victory over Kingston.

The Wolves scored their runs in the seventh on two bunt hits, two hit batsmen, a walk and two wild pitches.

Hunter Tennell pitched a scoreless seventh inning to earn the victory. Zeke Schmadeke started, going six innings, allowing four hits and three walks. He had eight strikeouts. He allowed three runs, but they were all unearned.

Tennell also had a double, a walk and a run scored.

The Wolves went into the bottom of the seventh inning down 3-1, with just two hits.

Tennell led off the inning with a walk to start Sequim’s big rally, followed by bunt singles by Lincoln Bear and Dearinger.

Tennell came in to score on a wild pitch to make it 3-2. Duran Ward was hit by a pitch to load the bases and Logan Ward was then hit by a pitch to score Bear to tie the game, also moving Dearinger to third. Dearinger came in to score the game-winning run on a wild pitch.

The Wolves scored their first run in the fourth inning on an error.

Connor Oase also had a hit and a run scored.

Sequim (1-0, 1-0) next plays at Kingston (0-1, 0-1) at 4 p.m. today, weather permitting.

Sequim 4, Kingston 3

King. 0 0 0 3 0 0 0 — 3 4 3

Seq. 0 1 0- 0 0 0 3 — 4 4 4

WP: Tennell

Pitching

Sequim — Schmadeke 6 IP, 4 H, 3 BB, 8 K; Tennell IP, K.

Hitting

Sequim — Tennell 1-3, 2B, R; Bear 1-4, R; Dearinger 1-3, R; Oase 1-2, R, 2 BB.

East Jefferson 8, Forks 7

CHIMACUM — Dane Moore hit a game-winning single in the bottom of the seventh to give East Jefferson a come-from-behind season-opening 8-7 victory over Forks.

Forks got up 4-0 and 5-1, but the Rivals stormed back with two runs in the fifth inning, four more in the sixth and the game-winning run in the seventh.

The Rivals’ Isaac Stuart started the seventh-inning rally with a single, then moved to third base on a dropped third strike. Moore then ended a game with his single to the outfield.

Moore also had two runs scored and two walks. Rylan Dunn and Trig Fountain had hits for the Rivals, with Dunn driving in two runs. Dawson Reid had two runs scored and two stolen bases.

Mason Heinzinger pitched a scoreless top of the seventh inning, striking out two, to earn the victory.

For Forks, Landen Olson, recovered from a broken leg sustained during football season, began his season with a hit, a sac fly and three RBIs. He also pitched two scoreless innings, allowing two hits and striking out two.

Lane Helvey and Mason Dent each went 1-for-3 with a run scored and an RBI. Dent had a sac fly and Helvey stole two bases. Kingston Steffen walked twice, scored three runs and had three stolen bases. Connor Clark started for Forks, going 4⅔ innings with three hits, an earned run and a strikeout.

Forks (0-1) is next scheduled to play at Hoquiam at 4 p.m. Friday, weather permitting. East Jefferson (1-0) was scheduled to play Bellevue Christian on Wednesday and next plays at Seattle Christian on Friday.

East Jefferson 8, Forks 7

Forks 3 1 0 1 0 2 0 — 7 4 6

EJ 0 0 1 0 2 4 1 — 8 5 3

WP: Heinzinger

Hitting

Forks — Helvey 1-3, R, RBI, 2 SB; Dent 1-3, R, RBI, SF; Olson 1-3, 3 RBI, SF; Barajas 1-4, RBI; Steffen 0-1, 3 R 2 BB, 2 SB.

EJ — Moore 1-3, 2 R, RBI, 2 BB; Dunn 1-4, R, 2 RBI, SB; Fountain 1-3; Stuart 1-3, 2 R; Reid 0-3, 2 R 2 SB.

Pitching

Forks — Connor 4.2 IP, 3 H, ER, K; Olson 2 IP, 2 H, 2 K; Dent 3 ER.

EJ — Brinton 2 IP, ER, 3 K; Dunn IP, 3 H, 2 ER; Gali IP, H, K; Stuart IP, 2 K; Heinzinger IP, 2 K.

Quilcene 10, Evergreen Lutheran 1

QUILCENE — The Quilcene baseball team, coming off a trip to the 1B state tournament last year, began this season by stealing 19 bases and getting huge games from Aiden Cate and Oliver Hopkins in a 10-1 win over Evergreen Lutheran.

Cate went 3-for-3 with a double, three runs scored and three stolen bases. Hopkins pitched the entire game, allowing two hits, three walks and one earned run while striking out seven. On offense, Hopkins added a double and two RBIs.

Eli Allen went 2-for-3 with a run scored, two RBIs, two stolen bases and a walk. Robert Evans had a hit, a run scored, an RBI and three stolen bases, while Isaac Figueroa had a hit, two runs scored and four stolen bases.

Quilcene did most of its damage in the third inning, scoring eight runs as 13 batters came to the plate. Cate had two hits in the inning.

Quilcene (1-0) is next scheduled to play at Wahkiakum at 1 p.m. Friday, weather permitting.

Quilcene 10, Evergreen Luth. 1

EL 0 0 0 1 0 x x — 1 2 0

Quil. 0 1 8 0 1 x x — 10 10 0

WP: Hopkins

Pitching

Quilcene — Hopkins 5 IP, 2 H, 3 BB, ER, 7 K.

Hitting

Quilcene — Cate 3-3, 2B, 3 R, 2 SB; Allen 2-3, R, 2 RBI, 2 SB, BB; Hopkins 1-2, 2B, 2 RBI, BB; Carstensen 1-3, R, RBI; Evans 1-2, R, RBI, 3 SB; Figueroa 1-2, 2 R, 4 SB.