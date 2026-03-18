AREA SPORTS BRIEF: Port Ludlow gymnast wins conference honors

ANCHORAGE, Alaska — Port Ludlow gymnast Tessa Richardson was named the Mountain Pacific Sports Federation Freshman of the Week for March 9-15.

A vault and uneven bars specialist for Alaska-Anchorage, Richardson tied atop the vault podium with a 9.75 and helped UAA to the seventh-best bars total (48.8) in program history with a 9.725 on Thursday at a meet at William & Mary.

In the rematch Saturday in Virginia, Richardson won outright on vault with a UAA season-high 9.8, aiding the 20th-best vault total (48.375) in program history. She also earned 9.65 on bars as the Seawolves posted a second straight season-high score at 192.675.

Peninsula Daily News