BOYS SOCCER: East Jefferson, Port Angeles stay unbeaten; Sequim starts with win

Sequim boys soccer alumni and the 2026 Wolves’ varsity met for a season kick-off friendly at the Albert Haller Fields in Sequim last Saturday.

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East Jefferson’s Rene Martin (25) boots the ball down field and away from South Whidbey’s Aedan Fisher in a Tuesday game played in Memorial Field in Port Townsend. The Rivals won 3-2 to improve to 3-0 on the season. (Steve Mullensky/for Peninsula Daily News)

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PORT TOWNSEND — Senior Jameson Henery sent home the eventual game-winning goal from deep as East Jefferson boys soccer stayed unbeaten with a 3-2 win over South Whidbey on Tuesday night at Memorial Field.

“Jameson Henery scored the game winner with less than five minutes remaining,” coach Logan Stegner said. “We had a free kick that their goalie sent out. Jameson got to it, turned around and ripped it from about 25 yards out.”

The Rivals held a 2-1 lead at halftime thanks to two goals from sophomore speedster Alan Morales.

“We came out really aggressive and connecting really well and maintaining our structural discipline in our formatio, and it was the best half we have played yet,” Stegner said.

“In the second half, South Whidbey came out with more aggressive intensity, we got out of our rhythm and it turned into a physical match,” Stegner said.

“Mateo Arceo played really well in transition and Grady White stepped up as a leader for us and played outside right back,” he said.

East Jefferson (3-0) will host 2A nonleague foe Tyee at 5:30 p.m. Friday at Memorial Field.

Port Angeles 6, North Mason 1

PORT ANGELES — Matthew Miller notched a hat trick within the first eight minutes of the match and finished with four goals and an assist while earning a piece of Roughriders’ history in their 6-1 triumph over North Mason on Tuesday night at Wally Sigmar Field.

“Matthew tied the all-time school record for goals scored set by Rick Smith and only needs one more goal to break the record,” Port Angeles coach Chris Saari said.

Smith (2000) knocked in 66 goals and had 22 assists in his career.

In the opening minute, Miller stole a backpass to the Bulldog goalkeeper and found the empty net to put the Riders up early.

Six minutes later, Miller got in behind the defense to score an unassisted goal. A minute later, Sawyer Davis found Miller for a 3-0 lead.

North Mason scored off of a corner kick attempt after a couple of failed attempts to clear the ball defensively by the Riders, but Port Angeles had an answer.

Tanner Lagrange produced his third goal in as many games in the 39th minute.

“Tanner broke free in behind the Bulldog defense and smashed a shot past the Bulldog goalie to the far post. It was a key momentum swing goal for PA to score right before half.”

Miller scored again early in the second half and played a role in the final Riders’ goal.

“Taihvan Lyle scored his first varsity goal on a corner kick. Matthew Miller got the assist with a header flick,” Saari said.

Port Angeles (2-0, 3-0) visits Bainbridge on Friday.

Sequim 4, Kingston 1

KINGSTON — The Wolves produced four second-half scores to overcome a halftime deficit and win their season opener against the Buccaneers.

“Sequim dominated open play in the first half but found themselves down 1-0 following a goal from Kingston’s Griffin Clark,” Wolves coach Ian McAllum said. McAllum won his first game as the new Sequim coach.

“Within three minutes of the second half Sequim were level following a goal from senior Captain Josh Alcaraz, the assist coming from Colten Anderson,” he said.

Colten Anderson would put the Wolves ahead in the 51st minute off a Dylan Anderson corner. Two minutes later, Anderson would score again, following an assist from Josh Alcaraz. Sequim would finish the scoring in the 80th minute, through a Guillermo Salgado goal.

Sequim (1-0) hosts North Kitsap (1-0) at 7 p.m. today. North Kitsap won its Olympic League opener 12-0 over Bremerton.