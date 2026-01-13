Northwind sale brings multitude of art, supplies to Port Townsend

“Jazz Club” will be among the hundreds of works in Northwind Art’s benefit pop-up sale this weekend at Jeanette Best Gallery, 701 Water St. in Port Townsend. (Northwind Art)

PORT TOWNSEND — Hundreds of bargains on artwork, books, materials and craft supplies will fill Northwind Art’s Jeanette Best Gallery this weekend during a benefit pop-up sale.

The event is set for 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. — while merchandise lasts — Saturday and Sunday at the gallery, 701 Water St., Port Townsend.

Admission is free during those hours. Early-bird shoppers can get in an hour ahead at 9 a.m. Saturday for a $20 cash donation.

The pop-up sale is a fundraiser for Northwind Art, the nonprofit organization operating Jeanette Best Gallery downtown as well as Northwind Art School at Fort Worden State Park.

“We have an absolutely dazzling variety of items,” Northwind spokesperson Diane Urbani said.

“Paintings, ceramics, sculptures, prints, art quilts, how-to books, art history books, framed photographs and an abundance of craft and art materials have been donated by local artists and other community members,” Urbani said.

“This is incredible fun,” she added, “not only because of the good prices, but also because artists and other art lovers get to see each other at the event.”

Northwind Art has been gathering donations for months in anticipation of the pop-up sale. This is the second annual, following the 2025 event that sold out by Sunday morning.

Proceeds will go toward Northwind’s classes and open studios for teens and adults, its 11 gallery shows during the course of the year and scholarships for summer art camps.

For more information, visit NorthwindArt.org.

