Jean Lenke and Friends to play at Candlelight Concerts series

PORT TOWNSEND — Jean Lenke and Friends will present “A Celebration of Rogers and Hammerstein” during the Candlelight Concerts series at 7 p.m. Thursday.

The concert will be at Trinity United Methodist Church, 609 Taylor St., Port Townsend.

The concert also will be simulcast on KPTZ FM 91.9 and stream at www. trinityumcpt.org.

The event is free, although a donation of $15 per person is requested.

Half of the proceeds will benefit the Dove House, whose mission is to empower victims of crime and abuse in Jefferson County through education, advocacy and crisis intervention.

Lenke will be joined by vocalists Christine Moon and Avery Saul as well as George Radebaugh on keyboards, guitarist Steve Kirk, bassist Ted Enderle and drummer Tom Svornich.

The band will perform music by Richard Rodgers and Oscar Hammerstein such as “Getting to Know You,” “My Favorite Things,” “Happy Talk,” “Shall We Dance,” “Love Look Away” and “Hello Young Lovers.”