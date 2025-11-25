Holiday bazaars slated across Peninsula

Holiday arts and crafts fairs will be conducted across the Peninsula this week. They include:

CHIMACUM

• The Salish Sea Makers Market will host its Harvest Craft Fair from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday at Finnriver Farm and Cidery, 124 Center Road, Chimacum

The market will feature bath and body products, art, jewelry and ceramics.

For more information, email Erika Hitchcock at ssmakersmarket@gmail.com.

PORT TOWNSEND

• The Port Townsend Arts Guild will host its 33rd Holiday Arts and Crafts Fair from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at the Port Townsend Community Center, 620 Tyler St., Port Townsend.

The fair will feature fine art and craftwork from Northwest artists on all three floors, and the Paws-N-Claws 4-H Club will sell catnip mice during the fair.

In addition to supporting scholarships to Jefferson County students majoring in the arts, the guild will donate 5 percent of each sale at the fair to the Jefferson County Food Bank Association.

During the fair’s previous years, the guild has donated nearly $38,000 to the food bank.

The fair will offer a variety of handcrafted works such as handwoven rugs, clothing, hand-spun yarn, gold and silver jewelry, hand-built and wheel-thrown pottery, wooden veneered lamps, glass, paintings, prints, culinary knives, handmade hats, shawls, Damascus-steel hunting knives and sculptures, photography, soy candles, willow baskets, soaps and lotions, ornaments, dolls, metal sculptures, pearl jewelry, beadwork, wreaths, wood cutting and charcuterie boards, 3-D collages and Native American drums.

Contributing artists include Shepherds Fold, James Island, Michael Barley, Renaissance Rags, Ginny Ford, Grace Douglas, Mad Hatter, Madison Barnett, Chopon, Sarah Calautti, Ironbearmarine, Jeff Eichen, Carolyn Doe, Raquel Stokes, Radha Newsom, Inky Quills and Sandy Leigh.

David Michael will perform on the Celtic Harp and sell his CDs and DVDs upstairs, while Ginnie Porter and George Radebaugh will perform downstairs.

Applications for the guild’s college scholarships are available at www.porttownsendartsguild.org.

PORT ANGELES

• The Peninsula Friends of Animals will host Pictures With Santa from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Airport Garden Center, 2200 W. Edgewood Drive, Port Angeles.

Participants can enjoy a hot chocolate bar while waiting for pictures with Santa with pets or people.

Proceeds will help support the organization’s cageless, no-kill animal shelter and low-cost spay and neuter services.

• The Makers Market will be open at 11 a.m. Saturday at the Port Angeles Fine Arts Center, 1203 E. Lauridsen Blvd., Port Angeles.

The market will be from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursdays through Sundays through Dec. 15.

Previous
Concert to honor violist

More in Entertainment

Holiday bazaars slated across Peninsula

Holiday arts and crafts fairs will be conducted across the Peninsula this… Continue reading

Flower farmer Laurie McKenzie of Dragonheart Flowers will teach a “Winter Evergreen Wreaths” class Dec. 3 at the nonprofit Northwind Art School in Port Townsend. (Laurie McKenzie)
Nonprofit art school offers arts and crafts workshops

Artist Martha Worthley walked into Northwind Art’s classroom to… Continue reading

Steve Mullensky/for Peninsula Daily News Supaman performs a "Men's War Dance" to a full house on Thursday at the Port Townsend High School auditorium. Supaman, whose real name is Christian Parrish Takes the Gun, is an Apsáalooke rapper and fancy war dancer who grew up in Crow Agency, Mont.
Song and dance

Supaman performs a “Men’s War Dance” to a full house on Thursday… Continue reading

Music on the Straight founders James Garlick, left, and Richard O'Neill, performing at Field Arts and Events Hall in September. The two will return, joined by pianist Jeremy Denk and cellist Efe Baltacigil Nov. 25. (Alex Bodi Hallett)
Concert to honor violist

Quartet composed of Peninsula-borne talent

Director Bill Stone, far left, observes as the full cast of “Death Perception,” written by John Painter, rehearses the week before the launch of the New Works Showcase at Olympic Theatre Arts in Sequim. The cast is, from left, Veronica Konecnik, Jory Kahn, Simon Close, Joel Swenning and Rebecca Maberry. (Monica Berkseth)
Olympic Theatre Arts to host New Works Showcase

Works by eight local playwrights featured

Music and drama take to Peninsula stages

Drama and music take center stage on the North Olympic Peninsula this… Continue reading

Totally Improvised Musical to be staged at Studio Bob

The 100 percent Totally Improvised Musical will be on… Continue reading

Faith Ringgold’s life and art will be the topics in a Dec. 5 Women in Art History class at Northwind Art School at Fort Worden State Park. (ArtPictures)
Women in art history step into spotlight

Who gets remembered — and who gets left out—… Continue reading

Tickets on sale for documentary screening

Tickets are on sale for a Dec. 3 screening… Continue reading

“I’ll Tell You a Secret” by Rose Guastella is among the avian tributes in “Small Expressions,” on view through Jan. 5 at Northwind Art’s Jeanette Best Gallery in Port Townsend. (Rose Guastella)
‘Small Expressions’ encourages art-giving

A show unlike all of the others will open… Continue reading

Organ trio to play two shows at Field Hall

The Delvon Lamarr Organ Trio will perform for two… Continue reading

The Holiday Nature Mart will raffle this driftwood sculpture, “Denison of the Deep” by Tuttie Peetz.
Holiday bazaars open this weekend

The Holiday Nature Mart will be open from 10 a.m.… Continue reading