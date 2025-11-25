Holiday bazaars slated across Peninsula

Holiday arts and crafts fairs will be conducted across the Peninsula this week. They include:

CHIMACUM

• The Salish Sea Makers Market will host its Harvest Craft Fair from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday at Finnriver Farm and Cidery, 124 Center Road, Chimacum

The market will feature bath and body products, art, jewelry and ceramics.

For more information, email Erika Hitchcock at ssmakersmarket@gmail.com.

PORT TOWNSEND

• The Port Townsend Arts Guild will host its 33rd Holiday Arts and Crafts Fair from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at the Port Townsend Community Center, 620 Tyler St., Port Townsend.

The fair will feature fine art and craftwork from Northwest artists on all three floors, and the Paws-N-Claws 4-H Club will sell catnip mice during the fair.

In addition to supporting scholarships to Jefferson County students majoring in the arts, the guild will donate 5 percent of each sale at the fair to the Jefferson County Food Bank Association.

During the fair’s previous years, the guild has donated nearly $38,000 to the food bank.

The fair will offer a variety of handcrafted works such as handwoven rugs, clothing, hand-spun yarn, gold and silver jewelry, hand-built and wheel-thrown pottery, wooden veneered lamps, glass, paintings, prints, culinary knives, handmade hats, shawls, Damascus-steel hunting knives and sculptures, photography, soy candles, willow baskets, soaps and lotions, ornaments, dolls, metal sculptures, pearl jewelry, beadwork, wreaths, wood cutting and charcuterie boards, 3-D collages and Native American drums.

Contributing artists include Shepherds Fold, James Island, Michael Barley, Renaissance Rags, Ginny Ford, Grace Douglas, Mad Hatter, Madison Barnett, Chopon, Sarah Calautti, Ironbearmarine, Jeff Eichen, Carolyn Doe, Raquel Stokes, Radha Newsom, Inky Quills and Sandy Leigh.

David Michael will perform on the Celtic Harp and sell his CDs and DVDs upstairs, while Ginnie Porter and George Radebaugh will perform downstairs.

Applications for the guild’s college scholarships are available at www.porttownsendartsguild.org.

PORT ANGELES

• The Peninsula Friends of Animals will host Pictures With Santa from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Airport Garden Center, 2200 W. Edgewood Drive, Port Angeles.

Participants can enjoy a hot chocolate bar while waiting for pictures with Santa with pets or people.

Proceeds will help support the organization’s cageless, no-kill animal shelter and low-cost spay and neuter services.

• The Makers Market will be open at 11 a.m. Saturday at the Port Angeles Fine Arts Center, 1203 E. Lauridsen Blvd., Port Angeles.

The market will be from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursdays through Sundays through Dec. 15.