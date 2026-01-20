Film fundraiser to benefit Port Angeles High School orchestra

PORT ANGELES — Zoe Omega and Sarah Tucker Zone will host “Charlie Chaplin vs. Buster Keaton” at 7 p.m. Friday.

The film double feature will launch the Fourth Friday Films series at Studio Bob, 118½ E. Front St., Port Angeles.

Admission is by a $10 to $15 donation at the door.

Proceeds from the screening will benefit the Port Angeles High School Orchestra’s March 2027 trip to perform at Carnegie Hall in New York City.

The fundraiser will feature two classic silent films, Charlie Chaplin’s “The Tramp” and Buster Keaton’s “One Week.”

Both films will be accompanied by a string quartet from the high school’s orchestra performing the original soundtracks.

For more information, email info@studiobob.art or visit www.studiobob.art.

Symphony, film screenings set for this weekend

Grand Olympics Chorus to host guest night

The Grand Olympic Chorus will host guest night from 6:15… Continue reading

Marine science, ecosystem to be discussed at Studium Generale

Clallam Marine Resources Committee members will speak at 12:35… Continue reading

Quimper’s Watch will present “Songs of the Sea” at Candlelight Concerts on Thursday in Port Townsend.
Quimper’s Watch to perform at Candlelight Concerts series

Quimper’s Watch will present “Songs of the Sea” during… Continue reading

Mary Delany’s life and art will be the topic of a Northwind Art School class on Friday. (Northwind Art)
New class added to Women in Art History series

Mary Delany lived a life of reinvention. At age… Continue reading

