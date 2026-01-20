Film fundraiser to benefit Port Angeles High School orchestra

PORT ANGELES — Zoe Omega and Sarah Tucker Zone will host “Charlie Chaplin vs. Buster Keaton” at 7 p.m. Friday.

The film double feature will launch the Fourth Friday Films series at Studio Bob, 118½ E. Front St., Port Angeles.

Admission is by a $10 to $15 donation at the door.

Proceeds from the screening will benefit the Port Angeles High School Orchestra’s March 2027 trip to perform at Carnegie Hall in New York City.

The fundraiser will feature two classic silent films, Charlie Chaplin’s “The Tramp” and Buster Keaton’s “One Week.”

Both films will be accompanied by a string quartet from the high school’s orchestra performing the original soundtracks.

For more information, email info@studiobob.art or visit www.studiobob.art.