Chamber series to host benefit concert for marching band trip

PORT LUDLOW — The Port Townsend Chamber Music Series will perform a benefit concert at 2 p.m. Saturday at the Port Ludlow Beach Club, 121 Marina View Drive, Port Ludlow.
There will be a short reception following the free concert.
Members of the Port Townsend Symphony Orchestra will be on hand to collect donations to support the Chimacum High School Cowboy marching band’s trip to represent the state during the Semiquincentennial Independence Day Parade in July in Washington, D.C.
The band’s booster club must raise about $100,000 for the trip to cover travel expenses and new lightweight uniforms for performers.
“Our symphony orchestra’s chamber series team is excited to kick off this fundraising effort to help support the Chimacum High School marching band,” said Robert Nathan, the president of the orchestra’s board. “We are proud they were chosen as the only band to represent Washington for this important 250th national birthday celebration. This trip will be a wonderful music and teamwork experience for them.”
Featured performers include pianists Michael Carroll, Sung-Ling Hsu and Lisa Lanza; violinist Marina Rosenquist; harpist Barbara McColgan Pastore; lutist Guy Smith; percussionists Howard Gilbert, Thomas Blomster and George Shaffer; violist Anne Burns and cellist Pamela Roberts.
Donations will be accepted at the door to benefit the Chimacum High School marching band.
For more information, visit www.ptsymphony.org/chamber-music-series-musicians.