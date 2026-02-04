Chamber series to host benefit concert for marching band trip

Shown from a previous Port Townsend Chamber Music Series concert are, back row, from left to right, Marina Rosenquist, Michael Carroll, Joel Wallgren, Pamela Roberts and Sung-Ling Hsu. Front row, from left to right, are Mike McLeron, William Walden and Guy Smith.

Shown from a previous Port Townsend Chamber Music Series concert are, back row, from left to right, Marina Rosenquist, Michael Carroll, Joel Wallgren, Pamela Roberts and Sung-Ling Hsu. Front row, from left to right, are Mike McLeron, William Walden and Guy Smith.

PORT LUDLOW — The Port Townsend Chamber Music Series will perform a benefit concert at 2 p.m. Saturday at the Port Ludlow Beach Club, 121 Marina View Drive, Port Ludlow.

There will be a short reception following the free concert.

Members of the Port Townsend Symphony Orchestra will be on hand to collect donations to support the Chimacum High School Cowboy marching band’s trip to represent the state during the Semiquincentennial Independence Day Parade in July in Washington, D.C.

The band’s booster club must raise about $100,000 for the trip to cover travel expenses and new lightweight uniforms for performers.

“Our symphony orchestra’s chamber series team is excited to kick off this fundraising effort to help support the Chimacum High School marching band,” said Robert Nathan, the president of the orchestra’s board. “We are proud they were chosen as the only band to represent Washington for this important 250th national birthday celebration. This trip will be a wonderful music and teamwork experience for them.”

Featured performers include pianists Michael Carroll, Sung-Ling Hsu and Lisa Lanza; violinist Marina Rosenquist; harpist Barbara McColgan Pastore; lutist Guy Smith; percussionists Howard Gilbert, Thomas Blomster and George Shaffer; violist Anne Burns and cellist Pamela Roberts.

Donations will be accepted at the door to benefit the Chimacum High School marching band.

The program will include the traditional “Downfall of Paris for Snare Drum Duo;” Sidney Berg’s “South American Capers for Snare Drum Duo and Bass Drum;” the Violin Sonata, Op. 108 in D minor, Adagio and Presto agitato by Johannes Brahms; “Ein seer guter Organistischer Preambel for Lute” by Jacob Herringman; Sonata for Cello and Piano, Allegretto amabile by Jean Hure; “Ein guter welscher tantz for Lute” by Hans Neusidler; “Fiestravaganza” Piano Duet by Shaun Choo; “Mille regretz,” NJE 28.25 for Lute, arranged by H. Neusidler; the Tam-Bas Tambourine Solo by James L. Moore; Trio for Piano, Viola and Cello, Op. 11, Thema: Pria ch’io l’impegno by Ludwig von Beethoven; “Ich klag den Tag” for Lute by Hans Neusidler; Meditation from Thais for Cello and Harp by Jules Massenet; “Du Fiensela (Dont vient cela)” for Lute by Hans Neusidler; and “American Patrol” for Snare Drum and Piano by Padre Martini, arranged By Forrest L. Buchtel.

For more information, visit www.ptsymphony.org/chamber-music-series-musicians.

Previous
Venues to host red-themed First Friday Art Walk
Next
Festival to showcase young filmmakers

More in Entertainment

Orchestra members to host benefit concert

A chamber benefit concert, art walks and artist exhibits highlight this weekend’s… Continue reading

Port Townsend High School graduates Bryce Harbin and Benja Greene spent their senior year documenting the wrestling season for local athletes from three schools in Jefferson County. (“Tougher: A Wrestling Documentary”)
Festival to showcase young filmmakers

Three-day event will run from Friday through Sunday

Jovino Santos Neto will appear, along with his Quinteto, at Field Arts & Events Hall on Saturday. (Daniel Sheehan)
Brazilian pianist, composer brings Quinteto to Field Hall

Multifaceted Santos Neto to appear Saturday

“Jubilation,” an acrylic painting by Katy Morse, will be part of the featured art at Gallery 9 during Port Townsend’s art walk on Saturday.
Artists’ reception to highlight First Saturday Art Walk

There will be a reception for Nancy Aikman and… Continue reading

Shown from a previous Port Townsend Chamber Music Series concert are, back row, from left to right, Marina Rosenquist, Michael Carroll, Joel Wallgren, Pamela Roberts and Sung-Ling Hsu. Front row, from left to right, are Mike McLeron, William Walden and Guy Smith.
Chamber series to host benefit concert for marching band trip

The Port Townsend Chamber Music Series will perform a… Continue reading

Yard and Garden lecture series to focus on birds, biodiversity

Steve Hampton will present “Backyard Sanctuaries: Gardening for Birds… Continue reading

Presentation to highlight impact on Indian boarding schools

Andrew Pascua will present “The Impact of Indian Boarding… Continue reading

Port Angeles Fine Arts Center to host reception for new exhibit

The Port Angeles Fine Arts Center will host a… Continue reading

Shirley Rudolph’s “Feeling Frazzled” will be part of the Peninsula Art Friends’ ongoing exhibit at Sequim Museum and Arts.
Venues to host red-themed First Friday Art Walk

The First Friday Art Walk will celebrate with a red-themed… Continue reading

Writer Lindy West will bring her show, “Every Castle, Ranked,” to Field Arts & Events Hall on Friday. (Jenny Jimenez)
‘Every Castle, Ranked’ to arrive at Field Hall

Writer Lindy West tells a different fairy tale

Leslie Saxon West and her husband Alan explore on a Zodiac in Greenland. (Leslie Saxon West)
Youth to present Shakespearean play in Port Townsend

A youth-presented Shakespearean play, an amateur comedy night and an English-style concertina… Continue reading

Squeezebox Rebellion, from left, Rolf Vegdahl, Annie Benson, Otto Smith, Jeff Hammond and Bill Wood, will host an English concertina showcase on Sunday at Finnriver Farm and Cidery in Chimacum.
English-style concertina band to perform at Finnriver

Squeezebox Rebellion will present a concert at 3 p.m. Sunday.… Continue reading