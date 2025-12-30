Auditions set Jan. 24 for ‘Shine On, Sequim!’ show

SEQUIM — The city of Sequim will conduct auditions for “Shine On, Sequim!” on Jan. 24.

Shine On is a community talent contest scheduled for March 7 as part of the Sequim Sunshine Festival.

Both solo and group acts are welcome, but all performers must be amateurs.

The purpose of the audition is to confirm that acts are eligible, family-friendly and prepared for a live stage performance.

Eligible performers will be randomly selected within youth and adult categories to fill performance slots.

Audition applications are posted at www. visitsunnysequim.com/361/shine-on-sequim—-talent-competition and must be submitted by Jan. 12.

For more information, call Carrie Kann at 360-582-2454 or email ckann@sequimwa.gov.

Previous
Music, movies on tap for Peninsula this weekend

More in Entertainment

”Long Shadows,” a painting in pastels by Suzan Noyes, will be auctioned off to benefit the Olympic Peninsula Art Association during Friday’s Art Walk in Sequim. Early bids can be placed at the A. Milligan Gallery.
First Friday Art Walk set this weekend

Mystery game to draw from submitted cards

“Celestial Flight” by Pamela Raine will be part of the Port Ludlow Art League’s “Creations of the Night” exhibit at the Bay Club in November and December.
Port Ludlow Art League to host member exhibit

The Port Ludlow Art League will exhibit “Artists’ Choice”… Continue reading

Artists Mike and Suzie Croy create their own comics at Northwind Art School at Fort Worden State Park, where weekly open studio sessions will be conducted every Tuesday starting Jan. 6. (Diane Urbani/Northwind Art)
Public invited to Northwind Art weekly open studios

For people at all points on their creative paths,… Continue reading

Auditions set Jan. 24 for ‘Shine On, Sequim!’ show

The city of Sequim will conduct auditions for “Shine On,… Continue reading

Music, movies on tap for Peninsula this weekend

Music, sketching and a meditation session will take place across the Peninsula… Continue reading

Auditions set for spring production at Peninsula College

Marissa Meek and Lara Starcevich will conduct auditions for… Continue reading

Studio Bob accepting submissions for annual art show

Studio Bob will accept submissions for its 27th Bring… Continue reading

Library system hosting traveling AIDS exhibit

The North Olympic Library System is hosting the traveling… Continue reading

Sequim City Band to host free holiday concert

Music, stage performances and library events highlight weekend entertainment options in the… Continue reading

Tickets on sale for Yard and Garden lecture series

Tickets are on sale for the Jefferson County Master… Continue reading

Orchestra performance set for Forks library

A community orchestra performance and a Toys for Tots fundraiser will take… Continue reading

From left to right, Mark Wick, Brenda Ehrhardt, Craig Knutson, Kathy Brown, Brian Palmer, Paul Sanger, Jarrett Hansen and Megan Sanger of the Sequim City Band. (Sequim City Band)
Sequim City Band to present free concert on Sunday

The Sequim City Band will present “Festive Flourishes” at… Continue reading