Auditions set Jan. 24 for ‘Shine On, Sequim!’ show

SEQUIM — The city of Sequim will conduct auditions for “Shine On, Sequim!” on Jan. 24.

Shine On is a community talent contest scheduled for March 7 as part of the Sequim Sunshine Festival.

Both solo and group acts are welcome, but all performers must be amateurs.

The purpose of the audition is to confirm that acts are eligible, family-friendly and prepared for a live stage performance.

Eligible performers will be randomly selected within youth and adult categories to fill performance slots.

Audition applications are posted at www. visitsunnysequim.com/361/shine-on-sequim—-talent-competition and must be submitted by Jan. 12.

For more information, call Carrie Kann at 360-582-2454 or email ckann@sequimwa.gov.