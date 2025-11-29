Auditions set for Port Angeles Community Players production

PORT ANGELES — The Port Angeles Community Players will conduct auditions for its winter production of “The Play That Goes Wrong” from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Dec. 10-11.

The auditions will be on the main stage at the Port Angeles Community Playhouse, 1235 E. Lauridsen Blvd., Port Angeles.

The comedy by Henry Lewis, Henry Shields and Jonathan Sayer will be staged from March 13-29.

Director Jessica McKenzie will cast eight to 12 roles, including some non-speaking parts doubling as crew.

Actors will read from the script but are also encouraged to come prepared with a one-minute comedic monologue.

The show is physically demanding and actors should be dressed comfortably and ready to move during their audition.

The Olivier Award-winning comedy follows an amateur theatre company as they present the murder mystery, “The Murder at Haversham Manor.”

The simple whodunit spirals into mayhem as sets collapse, props vanish and dialogue goes completely off the rails.

Despite one disaster after another, the cast plows ahead, delivering a riotous and unforgettable opening night filled with comic catastrophe.

Reader scripts are available for perusal at the Port Angeles Main Library and the temporary location of the Sequim Branch Library.

For more information, email pacommunityplayers@hotmail.com or visit www.pacommunityplayers.org.