Judge orders mental exam

PORT ANGELES — The arraignment of a Sequim man charged in the murder of his mother and the attempted murder of a police officer in 2022 has been delayed pending a competency evaluation.

Bret Allen Kenney, 37, was scheduled to be arraigned Thursday in Clallam County Superior Court, but the hearing was postponed after Clallam County Superior Court Judge Brent Basden ordered an in-custody competency evaluation at Western State Hospital in Lakewood.

Clallam County Chief Criminal Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Michele Devlin said she had no objection to defense attorney John Hayden’s request to the evaluation and said transportation arrangements were already in place. She noted that recent evaluations at the hospital have been completed relatively quickly.

Basden reset Kenney’s arraignment for 1 p.m. Jan. 30. He added that the matter could be addressed sooner if the evaluation is completed early.

The evaluation will determine whether Kenney is able to understand the charges against him and the ability to assist in his defense.

Kenney’s case previously was suspended while he underwent treatment after he was found incompetent to stand trial.

Kenney appeared in handcuffs amid a law enforcement presence on Thursday that was notably heavier than at typical hearings. At his first appearance on Monday, the court ordered him held without bail, citing the seriousness of the charges and his history of violence.

