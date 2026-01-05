Murder suspect returns to court

PORT ANGELES — Bret Allen Kenney made his first appearance in Clallam County Superior Court on Monday after the Clallam County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office refiled charges of first-degree murder in his mother’s death and attempted second-degree murder stemming from an encounter with a Sequim police officer in 2022.

The state dropped two other charges — first-degree assault and disarming a law enforcement officer — because the statute of limitations had expired.

On May 19, 2022, Kenney, 37, allegedly attacked Sequim police officer Daniel Martinez during a routine traffic stop near Third Avenue and Washington Street. During the struggle, Kenney allegedly gained control of Martinez’s firearm, which discharged.

Later that morning, officers conducted a welfare check and found Kenney’s mother, Teri Ward, 53, dead at her home in Sequim, where authorities said Kenney was also living after he had been released from incarceration several months earlier.

A first-degree murder charge was added after an autopsy conducted by the King County Medical Examiner’s Office determined the death was a homicide caused by multiple sharp-force injuries to her neck.

At the recommendation of John Hayden, Kenney’s attorney at the time, Clallam County Superior Court Judge Brent Basden ordered Kenney to Western State Hospital, where he was admitted in December 2022 for psychiatric evaluation and competency restoration.

Kenney was diagnosed with schizophrenia and medical staff determined he was incompetent to stand trial because ongoing symptoms prevented him from rationally understanding court proceedings or assisting in his defense.

The court dismissed the charges without prejudice and ordered a civil commitment evaluation.

That evaluation was completed, and the prosecuting attorney’s office issued a warrant for Kenney’s arrest on Dec. 5.

Clallam County Sheriff’s deputies and Port Angeles Police Department personnel transported Kenney from Western State Hospital in Lakewood to Port Angeles, where he was booked into the Clallam County Jail on Friday.

On Monday, Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Matthew Roberson, acting on behalf of chief criminal deputy prosecuting attorney Michele Devlin, asked that Kenney be shackled, citing the seriousness of the charges, his history of violence and a letter in which Roberson said Kenney acknowledged experiencing hallucinations.

Harry Gasnick, director of Clallam County Public Defenders, argued against shackling, contending that the charges against him were refiled only after Kenney’s roughly 21/2-year civil commitment ended, suggesting he would not have been released if he were still experiencing active hallucinations, delusions or violent behavior.

Acknowledging Kenney’s propensity for violence, that, if convicted, this would be a third strike and noting the nine law enforcement officers assembled for the hearing, Basden ordered Kenney to be placed in handcuffs for his court appearances. He also granted the state’s request that Kenney be held without bail.

Kenney is scheduled to appear at 1 p.m. Thursday for arraignment in Clallam County Superior Court.

________

