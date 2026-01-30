What is HUBZone certification, and why does it matter?

For businesses interested in government contracting, understanding and leveraging federal certifications can open the door to new opportunities.

One of the most impactful and often overlooked certifications is the HUBZone (Historically Underutilized Business Zone) certification, administered by the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA).

The HUBZone program is designed to stimulate economic development and job creation in designated areas by providing contracting advantages to small businesses located in those zones. To qualify, a business must be a small business, have its principal office located in a HUBZone and ensure that at least 35 percent of its employees reside in a HUBZone.

Why does this matter? Federal agencies have a set-aside percentage of government contracting dollars designated specifically for HUBZone-certified businesses. HUBZone firms are eligible for set-aside contracts, may receive sole-source awards and gain a competitive advantage through price evaluation preferences in full and open competitions.

These advantages can significantly increase a firm’s visibility and competitiveness in the federal marketplace.

On the North Olympic Peninsula, this certification is especially relevant. Nearly all businesses located in Clallam and Jefferson counties fall within designated HUBZone areas, meaning many local businesses may already meet the geographic requirement without realizing it. This creates a unique opportunity for businesses in our region to pursue federal contracting opportunities that are not available to non-certified competitors.

Navigating HUBZone certification and the broader government contracting process can feel complex. The North Olympic Peninsula APEX Accelerator provides no-cost, confidential assistance to help businesses determine eligibility, prepare and submit HUBZone applications, and maintain compliance once certified. In addition to HUBZone support, the program assists businesses in pursuing other certifications such as 8(a), Woman-Owned Small Business (WOSB), Veteran-Owned Small Business (VOSB/SDVOSB) and more.

Beyond certifications, the North Olympic Peninsula APEX Accelerator supports businesses at every stage of government contracting, including SAM.gov registration, capability statement development, market research, bid matching, proposal development and post-award support.

Whether a business is exploring government contracting for the first time or seeking to expand its federal footprint, advisors work alongside businesses to build capacity and long-term success.

Government contracting can be a powerful growth strategy for rural businesses. For companies in Clallam and Jefferson counties, HUBZone certification may be one of the most valuable tools available.

The North Olympic Peninsula APEX Accelerator is proud to help local businesses turn opportunity into lasting economic impact.