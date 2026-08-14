Sequim City Band ensembles to host concert on Sunday

SEQUIM — The Sequim City Band will present “Harmonic Gatherings” at 3 p.m. Sunday.

The free concert will be at the James Center for the Performing Arts at Carrie Blake Park, 202 N. Blake Ave., Sequim.

The event will showcase the musical variety and versatility of four of the band’s ensembles: the Olympic Brass Quintet, the Olympic Winds Clarinet Choir, the Saxologists saxophone quartet and the Sequim City Band Trumpet Trio.

Their performances will feature a range of styles, including Spanish marches, western favorites, jazz standards, movie music and contemporary arrangements.

The Olympic Brass Quintet will perform “Amparito Roca” by Jaime Texidor and “Sousa on Parade.”

The Olympic Winds will feature works by Sequim composer Signe Crawford, including “Buckaroo” and “Fire” from her suite “Faia.”

The Saxologists will perform “Fly Me to the Moon” and Hiroki Takahashi’s “Amusement Park Suite for Saxophone Quartet.”

The Trumpet Trio will present the finale from Beethoven’s Trio, Op. 87, and a medley of John Williams music from the Harry Potter films.

Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or blankets for lawn seating.

For more information, visit www.sequimcityband.org.